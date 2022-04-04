West Georgia baseball took both games of the Saturday double header against the Tusculum Pioneers to win the series outright.
After dropping game one of the series on Friday, the Wolves bounced back in game one of Saturday's double header, defeating the Pioneers 6-5.
Nick Morgan got the start for the Wolves, making his third start of the season. Morgan went four innings while giving up five hits, allowing one earned run, two walks, and collecting four strikeouts.
West Georgia struck first in the ball game, as a second-inning RBI-single from Logan Fink scored Anthony Calabro to give UWG an early 1-0 lead.
Tusculum would respond in the top of the third inning with an RBI-single of their own to tie the game at one. The Pioneers threatened to score more in the inning, but a strikeout would leave the go-ahead runner stranded on third base to send us to the bottom half of the inning.
After four innings of play, coach Jeff Smith made his first call to the bullpen, bringing in Dominic Murgo to relieve Morgan. Murgo shutdown the Pioneers in the top of the fifth, sending us to the bottom half of the inning where the Wolves took a 2-1 lead on an RBI-single from Brody Wortham.
It was a rough start for the Wolves in the top of the sixth, as a lead-off walk, a single, and an error put runners on second and third with nobody out for Tusculum.
A pop-up would retire the first Pioneer of the inning which was followed by a sacrifice fly that tied the game at two. Murgo and the Wolves would limit the damage to just one as a fly-out ended the top half of the inning, keeping the score tied.
Austyn Wright would relieve Murgo to start the seventh after two innings of work.
A lead-off walk and a stolen base put the Pioneers in business to start the top of the seventh. Wright retired the next two batters, while keeping the runner at second until a two-out RBI-single gave Tusculum their first lead of the game at 3-2.
Edgar Cruz jumpstarted the UWG offense in the bottom of the seventh, as the junior advanced to third base on an error from the Pioneers after a single to right field. Brody Wortham drove Cruz in with his second RBI-single of the game, tying the game at three.
After a shutdown eighth inning from Wright, the Wolves had a huge bottom half of the inning, beginning with a Collin Moore lead-off walk. A wild pitch would advance Moore to second before Calabro singled up the middle to drive Moore in, giving West Georgia a 4-3 lead.
UWG wasn't done in the inning, as a sacrifice fly from Charlie Tull scored Calabro which was followed by an RBI-triple from Edgar Cruz that scored Logan Fink to give the Wolves a 6-3 lead, heading into the ninth inning.
Wright remained in the game to pitch the ninth and surrendered a run on a wild pitch to make it a 6-4 game. After a seven-pitch walk, coach Smith went to the bullpen and called on Jackson Hodnick to get the last out of the game. Hodnick surrendered an RBI-single to make it a one-run game before a strikeout ended the game, knotting the series at one.
Robert Coleman made the start in game three as he has done for the past three weeks, but he did not have his best stuff, as he would just make it through five innings, giving up five runs, nine hits, zero walks, and three strikeouts.
In the first inning of game three, the Wolves jumped out to an early lead once again, striking for four runs right out of the gate. Jonathan Logsdon scored on a throwing error, Anthony Calabro hit into a fielder's choice which brought in a run, and Logan Fink sent a double down the line for two RBI's.
The Pioneers answered right away in the top of the second after back to back singles set up an RBI chance for Zach Brunet and he would come through sending an RBI single into center field, making the score 4-1 after two innings.
In the third, Tusculum struck for three more with only one of those runs being earned, and through just three innings, the score was once again tied but this time at 4-4.
West Georgia got back in the run column in the fourth inning on a solo home run by Logan Fink, putting the Wolves ahead 5-4 with just three innings to play.
The Pioneers immediately answered right back with a run of their own after a lead off double and a sac bunt attempt with a throwing error, and the game was tied once again at 5-5.
Neither team scored again through the seven innings of regulation, so for the second straight day we had free baseball at Cole Field.
Nothing came from either side in the eighth, or ninth but both teams did come through in the 10th.
In the top half of the inning, Tusculum struck for one run which only came across thanks to a throwing error by the Wolves.
Needing an answer right away, the Wolves came to the plate needing one run to keep the game going. Logsdon got the inning started with a double, followed by a walk from Collin Moore. Anthony Calabro would come through with an RBI single to right field scoring Logsdon.
With the game tied, Tusculum would walk Fink intentionally to throw to Charlie Tull. Tull would strike out, leaving the bases loaded with two outs for Edgar Cruz. Cruz would draw a four pitch walk, bringing home Collin Moore and the game's winning run.
The Wolves are back in action on Tuesday when Georgia Southwestern travels to Carrollton for midweek action. First pitch is set for 6p.m.
