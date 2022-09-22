The UWG Volleyball team made quick work of the Clark Atlanta Panthers on Tuesday night, sweeping the Panthers 3-0 in non-conference action at The Coliseum.
West Georgia (8-7) hit .319 on the night, recording the highest hitting percentage in a home match in the Kara Hellmann era, and the highest in a home match since a match against Christian Brothers in the spring of 2021.
On the flip side, at the net, UWG registered 13 blocks against the Panthers (2-10) which was the highest ever under Hellmann and the most since blocking 14 in a 2019 win over Valdosta State.
The Wolves never trailed in the match, jumping out to an early lead at 16-10 to force a Clark Atlanta timeout. Claire Conway would serve five straight points to close out a set that the Wolves would hit .364 as a team, and win comfortably, 25-13.
The momentum continued into the second set as the Wolves went up by a 10-point margin at 14-4. The lead eventually got to as much as 11 before Clark Atlanta clawed back to get as close as five points. UWG would end the set winning five of the last seven points to take the 2-0 lead in the match.
In the third, Clark Atlanta would win the first four points before the Wolves got on the board. UWG would scratch and claw their way back, taking their first third-set lead at the 11-10 mark. From that point, UWG began to pull away, ending the game on a 7-0 run with, once again, Claire Conway on serve, to complete the 3-0 sweep.
Senior Emilee Harris led UWG in kills with a game-high 10 while Sanai Young and Sarah Pipping each had eight. That trio each hit over .500 and combined for just three errors.
Conway led the way defensively with four blocks while Young added three. Autumn Mayes led the way with 32 assists.
West Georgia is back into Gulf South Conference play on Friday night, hosting Christian Brothers at 6 p.m.
