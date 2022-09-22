The UWG Volleyball team made quick work of the Clark Atlanta Panthers on Tuesday night, sweeping the Panthers 3-0 in non-conference action at The Coliseum.

West Georgia (8-7) hit .319 on the night, recording the highest hitting percentage in a home match in the Kara Hellmann era, and the highest in a home match since a match against Christian Brothers in the spring of 2021.

