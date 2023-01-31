A big second half lead turned into a close finish in The Coliseum on Saturday, but in the end, it was the West Georgia Wolves men's basketball team that got the win, bouncing back in a big way to defeat their archival Valdosta State, 93-88 in the second of two meetings in 2022-23.

West Georgia shot 53.1% from the field, 54.5% from three, and outrebounded Valdosta State by eight, propelling the Wolves to their 13th conference win of the season.

