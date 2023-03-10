A trip South to renew the Red Clay Rivalry awaits the UWG Softball team this weekend as the Wolves head to Valdosta to take on in-state rival Valdosta State in a three-game Gulf South Conference series.
Wolves' softball travels to No. 11 Valdosta State
- BY JARED BOGGUS UWG SPORTS
