The UWG Wolves softball team dropped both games of a Saturday doubleheader against West Alabama in Livingston. They also fell in the finale of a three-game series at West Alabama on Sunday afternoon, falling 12-4 in six innings.
West Georgia (11-21, 4-13 GSC) led in all three games, including into the sixth in game two, but West Alabama (17-13, 9-6 GSC) came out victorious, including winning the second game in walkoff fashion.
GAME ONEWest Georgia outhit the Tigers in the first game of the series, but three errors and four base on balls would be the demise of the Wolves. UWG had 10 hits in the game, all singles, and stranded 12 runners on the base paths.
The Tigers used a walk, a single, and a hit by pitch to load the bases in the second, and then another walk plated the game’s first run, and UWA added a second on a sacrifice fly.
In the next half inning, West Georgia responded with three runs to claim their first lead of the game. Carlie Monsour led off the frame with a walk, made it to second as Emma Bailey was hit by a pitch, and later scoring on an RBI single from R.J. Janke. Ava Ramirez reached on an error that allowed Bailey to score, and Ramirez scored on an RBI single from Madison Vandergriff.
West Alabama then tied it up at 3-3 with a triple and a sac fly in the third, and then plated two runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings to open up a four-run lead.
The Wolves added a run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Monsour, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the late deficit.
Kaley Dowdy started the game and pitched the first 4.1 innings. All seven runs were charged to Dowdy who gave way to Macy Ann McKnight who pitched the final 1.1 innings, and allowed just one hit.
Janke, along with Jacie Arrington, led the way offensively with three hits apiece. Vandergriff also registered a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.
GAME TWOUWG had a 4-0 lead after five innings in game two, scoring two runs in the first on an Ava Ramirez home run.
In the fifth, Janke added another pair of runs with a big fly of her own, to double the lead and make it 4-0.
McKnight pitched effectively into the sixth inning, but after losing the shutout, the Wolves went to the pen for Kya Draper, who made her 2022 debut.
Draper walked the first batter she faced and the got the second out of the inning before an RBI single and a two-RBI triple tied things up.
The Wolves had the bases loaded with no outs in the top half of the seventh, but the Tigers turned a crucial double play to prevent any runners from scoring and then got a big strikeout to end the threat.
In the bottom half, Draper gave up a leadoff walk, and then made way for Emma Worley who surrendered an RBI double that would win it for the Tigers.
Ramirez finished the game with two hits, and the Wolves had eight as a team including three extra-base hits.
SUNDAY FINALEWest Georgia had a lead early in the game, and kept it close until a big sixth inning from West Alabama gave the Tigers an eight-run lead and ended the game early.
West Alabama struck first in the ball game, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first on three hits and an error.
After two scoreless frames for the Wolves, UWG struck for three in the third. Madison Vandergriff led off with a walk, and the Kristyn Nix hit an opposite field home run that tied things up at 2-2. Chandler Mevis then singled, went first to third on a double from R.J. Janke and scored on an Emma Bailey sacrifice fly.
The Tigers answered right back in their half of the third, using two singles to get runners on, moving them over via the sacrifice bunt, and then both runners scored on a pair of wild pitches, giving the Tigers another lead at 4-3.
UWA added a run in the bottom of the fifth, and the Wolves responded with another of their own as Nix picked up the RBI, her third of the day.
In the bottom of the sixth, the UWA offense erupted for seven runs to end the game in the sixth inning.
UWG had six hits coming from six different players, although Nix drove in three of the four West Georgia runs.
