Riding the momentum of a 4-1 week ok the road last week, the UWG softball team returns home this weekend for a three-game Gulf South Conference series against the Shorter Hawks. It will be March 12 at 2 p.m. and a doubleheader on March 13 starting at 2 p.m.
West Georgia (8-12, 2-7 GSC) won their first GSC series last week at Union and couple that with a pair of non-conference wins at Albany State last week, the Wolves look to keep it rolling against a Shorter (4-17, 1-8 GSC) team that has lost eight consecutive games.
The teams will have to wait one extra day than originally scheduled as for the third straight weekend, weather has forced a change to the schedule as this weekend's set of games was moved back a day to Saturday-Sunday.
When the Wolves do take the field on Saturday, they will feature one of the hottest bats in the Gulf South Conference, and the reigning GSC Player of the Week, R.J. Janke.
Janke is hitting .400 on the year with a 1.257 on-base plus slugging, but last week she posted a .471 (8-for-17) average with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs. Janke missed seven games with an injury, but has been a big boost to the lineup, hitting .454 since her return.
In the circle, Macy Ann McKnight is coming off of a big week as well, where she went 2-0 with two saves and a 1.19 ERA.
Shorter most recently lost to West Alabama, being swept at home by the Tigers last weekend. Kaylee George leads Shorter in hitting with a .295 average. Payton Tuder is batting just .172 for the Hawks, but has more RBIs (11) than she does hits (10). Tuder has one of two home runs for Shorter with Kaylee Combs hitting the other.
In the circle, Alana Loyd leads in innings pitched with 41.2 and ERA at 5.21. Courtney Pinkston leads the Hawks in wins and comes in with a 2-0 record and a 5.92 ERA in 23.2 innings pitched.
First pitch for the series is slated for 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon with the teams wrapping up the series with a 2 p.m. doubleheader on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.