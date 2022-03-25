The UWG Wolves softball team will look to get back in the win column this weekend as the Wolves head to Livingston, Alabama for a three-game Gulf South Conference series with West Alabama.
The games will be played on March 26 at 2 and 4 p.m. and on March 27 at 1 p.m.
It's been a tough road to hoe to for West Georgia (11-18, 4-10 GSC) the past six days as the Wolves have dropped six of seven games in that span. That of course comes on the heels of a stretch that saw the Wolves win six of seven, so as UWG heads to the far reaches of western Alabama, they will look to get back to that type of softball.
"It's been a tough stretch of games for us the past week, with the Delta State series, and then coming down to Florida to face two really good teams," said head coach Al Thomas. "But we're hoping this weekend we can kind of hit the reset button and go in and get some key wins on the road."
To get back to their winning ways, UWG will face off against West Alabama (14-13, 6-6 GSC) on the road on Saturday and Sunday.
"I think us and West Alabama are pretty similar, so I expect a competitive series, and it's always tough to play on the road in this league," Thomas added.
Both West Georgia and West Alabama have had their pitching struggles with each team entering the weekend with 6.40 and 5.24 team ERAs, respectively. Offensively, UWG has a slight edge, hitting .285 as a club compared to the Tiger's .281 team batting average.
West Georgia's top hitter has been R.J. Janke, who enters the weekend as the GSC's second-leading hitter with a .431 average. Janke's OPS of 1.340 also ranks second in the GSC and she also ranks in the top-five in home runs (6), and the top-15 in RBIs (21).
Hitting in front of Janke in the Wolves' lineup has been Kristyn Nix and Chandler Mevis. Both have a .371 batting average coming into the UWA series, and Nix's four triples leads the GSC while Mevis ranks sixth in the league with eight doubles.
In the opposing dugout, the Tigers' lineup will feature one of the league's top run producers in Kacy Noland. The graduate student from Carrollton, Alabama is batting .402 on the season but ranks third in the GSC with 27 RBIs. Another big threat in the UWA offensive attack is Cassie Matlock. A senior outfielder, Matlock is batting .392 and has stolen 14 bases.
Expect to see Macy Ann McKnight and Hannah Mynard square off in the circle as both have pitched the most innings for their respective teams. McKnight has thrown 84.1 innings for the Wolves while Mynard has tossed 70.2 for the Tigers.
"At the end of the day, you have to put all three phases of the game together in order to win," Thomas concluded. "If we can get some solid pitching, improve our defense behind them and get the bats going, we can be successful this weekend."
The weekend begins with a 2 p.m. EST first pitch for a Saturday doubleheader from the UWA Softball Complex. The Wolves and Tigers return for a series finale on Sunday that is slated for a 1 p.m. EST start.
