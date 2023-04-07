The UWG softball team fell in the first two games of this week's Gulf South Conference series against West Florida on Thursday.
The Wolves (9-30, 4-16 GSC) lost game one 14-0 and then West Florida (17-14, 9-10 GSC) bested the Wolves 13-2 in game two.
GAME ONE
It was all West Florida in game one, but it was just a 2-0 game into the sixth inning. Macy Ann KcKnight started in the circle and surrendered a solo home run by Madelyn Vasquez in the second and another run on a sac fly in the third.
McKnight put up zeroes in the fourth and fifth before she was tagged for two runs in the sixth and made way for Marissa Thompson. The Argos then scored one more run in the sixth to make it 5-0.
In the sixth, two UWG errors and six Argo hits pushed across nine runs and broke the game open.
UWG's offense was limited to three hits in the game and two of those came in the bottom of the seventh. Isabella Pinto had a double in the fourth inning and Madison Vandergriff and Calli Harrison had seventh inning singles.
GAME TWO
West Florida got a 3-0 lead in game two, scoring two runs in the first and another in the third off of UWG starter Katie Morris.
In the fourth, Madison Vandergriff made it a one-run game with a two-run homer. It was the fourth home run of the season for the Soddy Daisy, Tennessee native.
The Argos answered with three runs in the fifth and then seven in the seventh to account for the 13-2 margin.
Vandergriff went 3-for-3 in game two, accounting for sixty percent of UWG's hits. Emerson Miller and Chandler Mevis had the other two UWG hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.