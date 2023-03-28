Wolves softball drops finale vs. UAH to lose series

West Georgia softball fought back from down 9-0 to get a win over Alabama Huntsville, but a tough finale showing ended the series with a loss for the Wolves. Pictured is Emerson Miller (11).

 Photo by Josh Cato

It was a doubleheader split for the UWG softball team as the Wolves took one of two from the seventh-ranked Alabama Huntsville Chargers on day one of the teams' Gulf South Conference series.

However, they fell in the rubber game of their weekend series, dropping the finale 7-1 to Alabama Huntsville on Sunday afternoon.

