Wolves Softball completes series sweep over Shorter

Macy Ann McKnight pitched a full seven innings in a 6-1 win over Shorter to wrap up the three-game series sweep.

 Photo by Jordan Frazier UWG Athletics

The UWG softball team swept a Saturday doubleheader over Shorter at Alto Park, completing a series sweep over their in-state rivals.

West Georgia (13-32, 8-16 GSC) won their first series of the 2023 season by winning game one of Saturday's doubleheader and it was their first sweep as a program since the Mississippi College series in April of 2022.

