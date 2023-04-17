Wolves Softball completes series sweep over Shorter

The UWG softball team swept a Saturday doubleheader over Shorter at Alto Park, completing a series sweep over their in-state rivals.
West Georgia (13-32, 8-16 GSC) won their first series of the 2023 season by winning game one of Saturday's doubleheader and it was their first sweep as a program since the Mississippi College series in April of 2022.
GAME ONE
Despite having half as many hits as Shorter (6-39, 1-25 GSC) in game one, the Wolves won the series by taking game one on Saturday by a 4-2 final. The Wolves were kept at bay until the fifth inning when they recorded their first hit and pushed across the first run of the game for either team. It started with a leadoff single by Lauren McElhaney and then she moved to second on a sac bunt and scored on an RBI single by Chandler Mevis.
Meanwhile, UWG's starter Camden Smith was putting up zero after zero, allowing nine hits and no runs over the game's first six innings.
With a 1-0 lead in the final frame, UWG got some insurance runs as Emma Nixon singled in a pair, bringing Isabella Pinto and Addison Sturdivant around to score. The Wolves would add one more run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Madison Vandergriff.
Smith ran into her first real trouble of the day in the last frame, surrendering a leadoff double and two more hits to give Shorter a pair of runs. The redshirt freshman then got a fly out and a groundout to end the game and earn her fourth win.
Six different Wolves would record a hit on the day with Nixon's two-RBI single leading the way in terms of run production.
GAME TWO
In game two, the Wolves didn't wait long to get on the board, pushing three across in the second inning. Emerson Miller ripped a one out double, followed by another hit from Nixon. Emma Helton then drove in Miller, Nixon scored on a Mevis groundout, and Helton crossed home thanks to a Shorter error.
Miller picked up another RBI in the third to stretch the lead to 4-0 and then Bailey Christol recorded a pinch hit single to score Emma Helton who led off the fourth inning with a double.
The lead grew to 6-0 in the fifth as Nixon picked up yet another RBI on a double to push it to 6-0.
Shorter finally got something going against McKnight in the fifth as they cashed in a one-out walk on a double that was just the second hit of the game.
Neither team would score in the sixth or seventh and UWG would complete the sweep over Shorter.
UP NEXT
The Wolves are idle until Wednesday when they head to Birmingham, Alabama to take on Mississippi College on a neutral field in non-conference play.
