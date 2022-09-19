PENSACOLA, Fl. — The University of West Georgia soccer team suffered their first Gulf South Conference loss by a score of 2-1 this Sunday at the hands of the West Florida Argonauts.

In the first half, both teams came out swinging, but it was West Georgia's Janaisia Smith who took advantage of a penalty kick to put the Wolves (4-3, 2-1 GSC) ahead in the 11th minute of the match.

Trending Videos