PENSACOLA, Fl. — The University of West Georgia soccer team suffered their first Gulf South Conference loss by a score of 2-1 this Sunday at the hands of the West Florida Argonauts.
In the first half, both teams came out swinging, but it was West Georgia's Janaisia Smith who took advantage of a penalty kick to put the Wolves (4-3, 2-1 GSC) ahead in the 11th minute of the match.
The Argonauts (4-3-1, 3-1 GSC) did not go away quietly as they roared back with two first half goals of their own, coming from Blair Cowan in the 29th minute and Manami Okada in the 37th minute to put the Argos up 2-1 going into the locker room.
The Wolves ended the half with four shots, with just one being on goal, while the Argos took 10 shots, but just had two on goal. Neither keeper was able to make a save in the first half, and both sides received one yellow card a piece.
In the second half, it was a defensive struggle for the entire 45 minutes, as neither side recorded a score, and only combined for eight shots, with one being on goal. The Argos 2-1 advantage would hold the rest of the way, ending a three game winning streak for the Wolves.
The lone goal scored by the Wolves was the first time a goal has been scored against UWF on the road in Pensacola in 12 years.
History was also made this afternoon as Janaisia Smith started her 70th career game, which ties Alex Udin for the most in West Georgia history. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Smith is set to break the record on Friday at home against the Lee Flames.
West Georgia will now rest up and return home for four straight home matches, beginning with the undefeated Lee Flames. Kickoff on Friday from University Field is set for 5p.m.
