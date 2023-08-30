Wolves soccer set to open season

The University of West Georgia’s women’s soccer team begins its 2023 season at home on Thursday, hosting No. 10 Embry-Riddle at 3 p.m. at the University Soccer field.
It’s the first match-up of the season for both teams this year with the Wolves coming off a 6-7-5 overall season with a record of 4-4-5 in the conference and looking to win their second consecutive season opener.
Interim head coach Jacob Crawford wants his girls to take this game to develop a deeper sense of Wolves’ pride.
“I would like to see how playing at home in front of a supportive crowd drives our player to compete,” said Crawford, “To use that emotion to work harder and be proud of their performance.”
Tenth-ranked Embry-Riddle is returning this season after making it to the second round of the NCAA Division II South Region tournament and will create a great opponent for the Wolves to open a new season.
Coach Crawford is looking for an organized and structured performance from his team. Crawford is excited to see how junior defender Lauren O’Neill begins her third season in the program after putting together a solid preseason camp.
The Wolves will also rely on the senior trio of Abby McGlamery, Jade Butcher, and goalkeeper Haley Brinkman against a nationally-ranked opponent on Thursday.
As the Wolves prepare for their season opener, Crawford aims to focus on the importance of learning, especially against a high-quality opponent like Embry-Riddle.
“Even with this being our season opener, I want them to learn,” Crawford says, “Make adjustments and walk away proud of our performance and use the lesson to perfect our play come conference time..”
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at the University Soccer field. Fans can follow the action via live stream and live stats as well as social media updates on @UWGSoccer on Instagram.
