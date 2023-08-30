Wolves soccer set to open season

UWG interim head women’s soccer coach Jacob Crawford is excited to see how junior defender Lauren O’Neill (4) begins her third season in the program after putting together a solid preseason camp.

 Photo Credit UWG Athletics

The University of West Georgia’s women’s soccer team begins its 2023 season at home on Thursday, hosting No. 10 Embry-Riddle at 3 p.m. at the University Soccer field.

It’s the first match-up of the season for both teams this year with the Wolves coming off a 6-7-5 overall season with a record of 4-4-5 in the conference and looking to win their second consecutive season opener.