With the fall season approaching, the University of West Georgia has announced its 2022 Women's Soccer schedule, with 17 matches getting set to begin on August 27.
The season kicks off on the road for the Wolves as UWG heads to Clayton State for an in-state showdown in Morrow on August 27.
The 2022 campaign marks number six for head coach Stacey Balaam, who is coming off of a record setting 2021 season where she led the Wolves to the Gulf South Conference Tournament finals for the first time in school history.
The first weekend series of the season comes as the calendar rol to September. The Wolves will be in Daytona Beach, FL where the they will take on Rollins on Friday, September 2 and then two days later will play a Sunday match against Embry-Riddle.
From there, the Wolves will play their home opener on September 7 against Georgia College, and then head right back on the road to start Gulf South Conference play, taking on Valdosta State, Spring Hill, and West Florida, all in a seven day span.
After having six of their first seven contests away from University Field, the Wolves get a nice home stretch from September 23 through October 2 where they will take on Lee, Shorter, Delta State, and Mississippi College at University Field.
The Wolves will then once again gear up for four consecutive road matches, as they will head to Memphis to take on Christian Brothers on October 7, and then jump over to Jackson, Tennessee to take on Union on October 9.
They will then make an Alabama swing, beginning with the Alabama Huntsville Chargers on October 14, and two days later they travel to Livingston to take on the West Alabama Tigers in the final road match of the season.
The regular season will close at University Field where the Wolves will welcome in Auburn Montgomery and Montevallo on the final weekend of the season. Those games are set for October 21 and October 23.
West Georgia finished last season with a 9-8-2 record, and won four of their last five games to reach the Gulf South Conference Tournament, where they eventually reached the Championship final, but fell short in that one to the Lee Flames.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.