UWG Summer Soccer Photo

A group of UWG soccer stars are wrapping up the summer after competing in a variety of summer leagues this year. 

 Photo by Brian Carmichael

A group of Wolves recently completed the summer competing in various leagues around the Southeast.

Senior forward Hillary Resendiz and junior goalkeeper Haley Brinkman both competed in the USL W-League for the Southern Soccer Academy, fine tuning their games before the UWG soccer season starts in late August.

Trending Videos