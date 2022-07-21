A group of Wolves recently completed the summer competing in various leagues around the Southeast.
Senior forward Hillary Resendiz and junior goalkeeper Haley Brinkman both competed in the USL W-League for the Southern Soccer Academy, fine tuning their games before the UWG soccer season starts in late August.
Brinkman played all 11 games in goal for SSA, totaling 993 minutes between the pipes. The Suwanee native made 60 saves on the year helping her squad to a 4-3-5 record. Last season for the Wolves, Brinkman made 10 starts in goal including all three games in the Wolves run to the GSC Championship match.
Resendiz played in just three matches for SSA, logging 165 minutes. The Austell native is sure to be a key part of the Wolves attack in 2022, coming off of a season that saw her lead the team in goals and points and be named GSC All-Tournament team. She begins her fifth and final year on the pitch ranked seventh all-time in career goals with 14.
Sophomore Lauren O'Neill as well as incoming freshman Kenna Kay were a part of the United Women's Soccer League this summer, playing for Atlanta Fire United. O'Neill led all true freshman in 2021 in minutes played, amassing 1,661 minutes on the pitch. She also chipped in with two goals and one assist.
Hannah Moody, who transferred to UWG from Southern Miss and was in Carrollton for the spring season, spent her summer training and playing with the Gulf Coast Rangers in Daphne, Alabama. The Gulf Coast Rangers play in the Gulf Coast Premier League.
These five and the rest of the Wolves will report with the team to fall camp on just a few weeks, and the Wolves officially kick off the new campaign on August 27 at Clayton State.
