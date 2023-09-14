Wolves Soccer ends non-conference slate with draw at GCSU

MILLEDGEVILLE — It was a 1-1 draw between the West Georgia Wolves women’s soccer team and the Georgia College Bobcats on Tuesday night in what was the final tune-up before conference play begins for UWG.
West Georgia (0-1-2) got on the board for the first time this season as Judith Leon-Juarez found the back of the net on a rebound opportunity in the 37th minute, giving the Wolves a 1-0 lead.
The first half was all West Georgia as they had four shots, scoring one, and holding the Bobcats without a shot for the opening 45 minutes.
Georgia College (2-1-1) came out much more aggressively in the second half, rattling off nine shots in the period. The Bobcats broke through in the 55th minute on a volleyed shot into the right corner, tying things at 1-1, which is how the game would end even though both teams would have more scoring opportunities. West Georgia had a real chance to win the game in the 89th minute as Chiara Lape got off a good look, but the shot sailed wide.
Despite not scoring, the Wolves kept the pressure in the second half, tallying eight shots with five on target.
Defensively, Hannah Garrett made her collegiate debut in the second half, and made six saves in goal. Haley Brinkman started, but did not face any shots in her 45 minutes of action.
West Georgia returns to action on Friday at Montevallo, opening Gulf South Conference play on the road in a 6:00 p.m. EST contest.
