Wolves Soccer ends non-conference slate with draw at GCSU

West Georgia got on the board for the first time this season as Judith Leon-Juarez found the back of the net.

 Brian Carmicheal / UWG Athletics

MILLEDGEVILLE — It was a 1-1 draw between the West Georgia Wolves women’s soccer team and the Georgia College Bobcats on Tuesday night in what was the final tune-up before conference play begins for UWG.

West Georgia (0-1-2) got on the board for the first time this season as Judith Leon-Juarez found the back of the net on a rebound opportunity in the 37th minute, giving the Wolves a 1-0 lead.