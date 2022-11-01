UWG vs UWF Soccer

West Georgia's soccer season came to a close with a 2-1 loss to West Florida in the GSC Tournament.

 Photo by Bryant Gray

PENSACOLA, Fl. - The University of West Georgia women's soccer team fell 2-1 in the opening round of the Gulf South Conference Tournament on Sunday afternoon to the West Florida Argonauts.

The Wolves (6-7-5, 4-4-5 GSC) were held to just two shots on the contest, their lowest total of the season, with just one shot on goal, the lowest since playing the same Argonauts team earlier this season.

