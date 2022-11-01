PENSACOLA, Fl. - The University of West Georgia women's soccer team fell 2-1 in the opening round of the Gulf South Conference Tournament on Sunday afternoon to the West Florida Argonauts.
The Wolves (6-7-5, 4-4-5 GSC) were held to just two shots on the contest, their lowest total of the season, with just one shot on goal, the lowest since playing the same Argonauts team earlier this season.
The Argos (15-2-1, 12-1 GSC) got on the board first in the 20th minute after stopping a West Georgia attack and using the man advantage to set up a cross which was finished by Kileigh Whited.
West Florida held every advantage at the half, taking 13 shots with three being on goal, and holding the Wolves to zero shots in the half.
Despite the slow start, in the 55th minute, West Georgia took advantage of a penalty in the box, and senior Hillary Resendiz finished off the PK attempt to tie the match at one a piece.
The goal by Resendiz was the 18th of her career, which puts her in sole position of fourth in the all time record books.
The Argonauts answered just four minutes later when Blair Cowan scored on a PK attempt for the Argos, giving them a 2-1 lead with 30 minutes to play.
The Wolves had many chances in the closing minutes, but never got the ball on goal, ending the game with a 2-1 final in favor of the Argos.
The Wolves finished with just two shots on the game, both coming from Resendiz, with keeper Haley Brinkman making eight saves on the afternoon
With the loss, the Wolves 2022 season came to a close. The Wolves finished with a record of 6-7-5 and 4-4-5 in conference play.
