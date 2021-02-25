Wolves smother Shorter on Senior Day

The University of West Georgia men’s basketball team delivered a smothering defensive display against Shorter on Senior Day at The Coliseum Saturday.
The Wolves dialed up the ‘D’ for one of their best halves of basketball all season to burst out for a commanding 31-point halftime lead on the way to a 96-75 Gulf South Conference East victory over the Hawks, stretching their win streak to seven straight and nine of their last 10 with the series sweep.
West Georgia (10-6, 10-6 GSC East) clinched a berth in the GSC Tournament with an 84-69 win Friday night.
On Saturday, UWG held the Hawks (4-11, 4-11) to an 8-of-36 (22%) clip from the floor and a 2-9 (22%) mark from 3-point range in the first half, outscoring Shorter to the tune of 21-5 over the final 5:50 of the half for a 54-23 cushion heading into the locker room. The Wolves, meanwhile, shot 22-of-36 (61%) from the field and 6-of-15 (40%) from beyond the arc in the opening 20 minutes of action.
“That was our focus, to continue to grow defensively, make it hard on them and take away easy baskets that they got (Friday) night,” UWG head coach Dave Moore said.
The second half was more of a high-scoring affair, which is something the UWG coaching staff anticipated upon trying to match the same defensive intensity after leading by more than 30 at the break. Moore also credited Shorter for not mailing it in over the final 20 minutes.
UWG honored its two seniors — Oronte’ Anderson and Kadeim Jones — prior to the contest, and both guards came through with solid performances, as Anderson scored all nine of his points in the first half to go along with a game-high eight assists, while Jones followed up on his career-high scoring effort on Friday night with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists.
The Wolves received quality contributions up and down the lineup on Saturday, with junior guard Michael Zabetakis scoring a game-high 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting, including a 4-for-5 mark from 3-point range, while junior forward Deng Nhial posted 19 points on 5-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc and junior forward Jalen Sasser came off the bench for 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting.
On Friday night, the Kadeim Jones show was in full force.
The UWG senior guard erupted for a highlight-reel performance in guiding the Wolves to the 15-point victory, pouring in a career-high 30 points, 21 of which came in a dominant second-half effort.
For the night, Jones was 10-of-20 from the floor with a 3-of-7 clip from 3-point range and a perfect 7-for-7 mark from the foul line to go along with eight rebounds and three assists while playing all 40 .minutes.
With Shorter threatening late in the game upon cutting the deficit to single digits, Jones delivered the dagger from the top of the key to stretch the lead back to 12 and halt any hopes of a Hawk comeback bid. But the majority of damage came from Jones driving to the rack in the second half, as the Hawks had no answer for the explosive guard.
“We knew we could have the advantage in the ball-screen game. Jones took advantage of it and he was attacking downhill and started to finish in the second half. He didn’t finish as well in the first half, but he was finishing in the second half,” Moore said.
The Wolves struggled a bit offensively in the first half, but were still able to take a 37-35 advantage into the locker room behind another solid defensive effort. Despite battling through foul trouble early in the second half, West Georgia was able to get some cushion by rattling off an 11-2 between the end of the first half and start of the second.
The Hawks kept coming at the Wolves, cutting the lead to one point on a Jay Shropshire 3-pointer with 15:18 remaining before Jones started to take over the game.
West Georgia built as much as a 14-point lead in the closing minutes, but the Hawks made one final push, pulling within nine on a 3-pointer from Ricky Knight Jr. with 1:30 to go, but Jones had the answer at the other end to push the lead back to 12.
Following a missed 3-point attempt by Shorter, Anderson stamped the exclamation point on the win with his third trey of the second half for the final 15-point tally, marking UWG’s biggest lead of the night.
In his return from injury, Anderson had a solid all-around effort with 13 points, 11 of those coming in the second half.
“That’s really important. If we’re going to become a special team, which we’re knocking on the door to become a special team, our seniors have got to go. Our seniors have to be good and they have to be good down the stretch. They’ve got to make shots, they’ve got to be great leaders, they’ve got to set the tone for us,” Moore said.
Along with the strong showings from the senior tandem of Jones and Anderson, Sasser had another big game with 18 points and seven rebounds on 8-of-10 shooting, while Nhial finished with 13 points, six rebounds and three steals. Junior forward Tavion Robinson, who is battling back from a knee injury, also provided quality minutes off the bench with four points and nine rebounds in 25 minutes of action.
— Special to The Times-Georgian
