The University of West Georgia men's basketball team has added another huge piece to the puzzle for the 2022-23 season as head coach Dave Moore announced the signing of Camron Donatlan.
Hailing from Aurora, IL, Donatlan comes to UWG by way of South Suburban College, which is located in Chicago, IL. Donatlan spent one year at South Suburban, starting all 33 games for the Bulldogs.
Donatlan, a 6'3" guard, averaged 19.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game, while shooting 59.5% from the field in the 2021-22 season, leading South Suburban College to a perfect 33-0 record and a NJCAA Division 2 National Championship.
At the season's end, Donatlan found himself in the top-five in the country for both total points and total rebounds, as his 640 points and 332 rebounds ranked fifth and third nationally. Donatlan was Individually recognized for his 2021-22 season, as the Aurora, IL native was named a JC All-American.
"We are really excited to add Cam to the West Georgia basketball family! He is a guy that we expect to come in and make an immediate impact on the floor," said Moore. "Cam has the ability to stuff the stat sheet with scoring, rebounding, and assists. He is coming from a National Championship program at South Suburban where he was a major contributor. We can't wait to get Cam to campus and get to work!"
Before landing at South Suburban College, Donatlan jumpstarted his college career at North Central Missouri College, playing the 2020-21 season with the Pirates. In the 2020-21 season, Donatlan averaged 8.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 24 games, propelling North Central Missouri College to a 18-7 record.
Donatlan was a multi-sport athlete at West Aurora high school, competing in basketball, football, and track and field. On the track, Donatlan excelled in the Jump events, as he took home the Illinois State Championship in the High Jump his junior year, while following that up with a State Championship in the Long Jump his senior year. Donatlan also shined on the basketball court, picking up All-Conference and All-State selections throughout his high school career.
Donatlan joins Sean Ivory, a 6'7" forward from Douglasville, GA, in the 2022 class with both scheduled to report in the fall.
