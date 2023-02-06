UWG BASE Bay Witcher

UWG baseball won their first series, sealing it with a 13-0 shutout of the Augusta Jaguars.

 Photo by Joshua Cato

On a chilly opening day at Cole Field, the UWG baseball team split a twin bill with the Augusta Jaguars to open their 2023 campaign. They then secured their first series win of the 2022-23 season after defeating the Jaguars 13-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Game One: Augusta 11, UWG 2

Trending Videos