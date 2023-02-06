On a chilly opening day at Cole Field, the UWG baseball team split a twin bill with the Augusta Jaguars to open their 2023 campaign. They then secured their first series win of the 2022-23 season after defeating the Jaguars 13-0 on Sunday afternoon.
Game One: Augusta 11, UWG 2
Augusta got on the board in the very first inning following a two RBI single by Jordan Wilkie, and held the 2-0 lead until the sixth inning.
Following the two run first, starting pitcher Bay Witcher settled into his first career start in Carrollton, finishing with five innings pitched, allowing just the two runs, allowing just six hits, no walks and five strikeouts.
"I thought Bay threw the ball well," said head coach Jeff Smith. "I think it took him an inning or so to get settled in with him being new, but he has a ton of confidence and we have a ton of confidence in him."
Augusta added five insurance runs in the sixth inning after the first three batters of the inning reached base, including a two run home run by Harrison Aulds. After a hit by pitch and a single, Ryan Whitener replaced Rasmussen to limit the damage. Whitener allowed just one more run to come across in the inning, but the Jaguars held a 7-0 lead going into the bottom of the sixth.
"Big innings kill you, but I'm very pleased with the way Ryan Whitener came in and threw the ball. He showed what we can do on the mound and he pitched very well," said Smith.
The Wolves answered immediately in the bottom of the seventh, capitalizing on a passed ball scoring Anthony Calabro.
Augusta immediately responded with two runs in the eighth and ninth innings, effectively ending any chances the Wolves had of getting back into the game.
UWG answered in the ninth with a sac fly from Jackson Webb, but ultimately dropped game one 11-2.
Game Two: UWG 12, Augusta 5
While the Wolves struggled to get the bats going in game one, they were firing on all cylinders in game two, racking up 12 hits over the six innings they got a chance to step up to the plate.
Just as they did in the first game, the Jaguars jumped out to an early lead after a leadoff walk came around to score on a sac fly from Pat Galvin.
Not to be outdone, the Wolves scored one of their own after Calabro and Henry Daniels combined for back to back singles, and Cooper Prince drove in Calabro with a sac fly.
After a rocky start, Chase Townsend, also making his first career start at UWG, went on to pitch 5.1 masterful innings allowing just two hits, three earned runs, three walks and eight strikeouts.
"Chase ran out of gas towards the end, but early in the season we're trying to get our guys pitch counts up and we did a good job of that tonight, but he pitched extremely well for five innings," said Smith.
UWG got right back in the scoring column with a four run third inning, with just one run being driven in with a hit. A Webb single scored Daniels, while Webb scored on a walk, Prince scored on a wild pitch, and Tyler Presnell scored on a throwing error by the catcher.
When it seemed like smooth sailing for the Wolves, Augusta answered with a four run top of the sixth, making the game 6-5 headed to the bottom half.
UWG immediately answered with six of their own in the bottom of the sixth, highlighted by a three RBI, bases-clearing double by Jonathan Hickman.
Peyton Berry, who finished the sixth, came back and sat down the Jaguars in order to complete the 12-5 win, and give UWG their first win of 2023.
"Peyton Berry comes in and does what Peyton Berry does and shuts the door when we needed it most," said Smith.
Henry Daniels finished 4-for-4 at the plate in game two, while Cooper Prince added two hits and three runs scored.
"Henry is a guy that we expect to hit the ball all over the park. He had a couple in game one as well and he's a guy that's going to lead our offense there in the middle of the order," finished Smith.
Game 3: UWG 13, Augusta 0
The Wolves' offense came on strong in the later innings, scoring a combined 12 runs in the seventh and eighth innings to cruise past the Jaguars.
"I'm extremely proud of our players in how they came out and how they competed," said head coach Jeff Smith. "I'm excited with what I see and I'm happy with winning two out of three."
Carson Crossley got the start for the Wolves and got through the first inning with little to no issues, setting the stage for the West Georgia offense. Anthony Calabro wasted little time in giving the Wolves a lead, launching a solo homerun to get UWG on the board in the bottom of the first.
Crossley continued to cruise through the second and third innings while the Wolves offense left a runner in scoring position in each inning. West Georgia held onto a 1-0 advantage going into the fourth inning.
Crossley's day would end after a spotless fourth inning as the junior finished with a line of 4.0 innings pitched, allowing two hits, striking out two, walking one batter and allowing no earned runs.
"Everything starts and ends on the mound," Smith added. "Carson gave us a great quality start and that's what we are looking for. We are looking for someone to take that number three starter role and run with it and he did an outstanding job of mixing his pitches and commanding the baseball."
Jake Jordan came on in relief in the fifth for Crossley, but the trend continued as Jordan held serve with a scoreless inning.. Jonathan Hickman singled up the middle in the bottom half of the fifth, but UWG couldn't push him across as the score remained 1-0 at the end of five.
After both teams blanked in the sixth, the Jaguars threatened in the top of the seventh as Augusta had runners on second and third after two singles and a passed ball. Working through the jam, Jordan got the second out of the inning courtesy of a lineout, before Jackson Hodnick relived Jordan and struck out the next batter in three pitches to get the Wolves out of the jam with their lead still intact.
In the bottom half of the inning, Calabro got UWG going with a lead-off single but nothing would come of it as we went into the seventh inning.
In the seventh, Hodnick would pitch a perfect top half of the inning while the UWG offense exploded for five runs in the bottom half. Two walks drawn by Edgar Cruz and Trevor Presnell and a fielder's choice from Jared Emory loaded the bases for West Georgia with just one out in the inning. A balk from Augusta would score Presnell before a two-run double from Jonathan Hickman scored Cruz and Emory to extend the Wolves' lead to 4-0.
UWG was nowhere near done in the inning as Calabro launched his second homerun of the game to put West Georgia up six. The Wolves threatened to score more in the inning but left two runners stranded as they took their six-run lead into the eighth inning.
Hodnick sat the Jaguars down in order in the top of the eighth to bring up the hot UWG bats in the bottom half of the inning. West Georgia kept their foot on the gas, by scoring seven runs in the eighth to put the game out of reach. Presnell, Fink, Calabro, Henry Daniels, Webb, and Emory all drove in runs to put the Wolves up 13-0 before Hodnick pitched another shut-out inning to clinch the series for West Georgia.
Calabro led the way for West Georgia offensively as he finished with 4 hits, 2 home runs and four RBIs.
UWG will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Emmanuel for a midweek 3:00 p.m. matchup.
