Wolves shut out in Friday afternoon Loss to Argos

Carson Crossley started on the mound for UWG in a 3-0 loss last Friday, surrendering four walks and hitting a batter through 1 2/3 innings, leading to West Florida taking a 1-0 lead in the second.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

For just the second time this season, the UWG baseball team were shutout as the Wolves fell 3-0 to the West Florida Argonauts on Friday.

Walks and offensive production were the major contributors to the demise of West Georgia (25-11, 13-8 GSC) as the UWG pitching staff surrendered eight walks while the offense only generated five hits in the series finale loss to West Florida (22-14, 13-8 GSC).

