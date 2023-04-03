The UWG baseball team completed a three-game sweep over the Christian Brothers Buccaneers after a 14-0 shutout win on Saturday.
West Georgia's pitching allowed just four hits in the finale, marking the eighth time that the Wolves have allowed five or less hits in a game this season. The strong pitching allowed the UWG offense to have an outburst of 14 runs on 13, putting a stamp on a 36 hit weekend.
The Wolves (25-7, 13-5 GSC) were the ones to strike first in the series finale, as Anthony Calabro cashed in an error by the Bucs (15-23, 5-17 GSC) and blasted his 13th home run of the season out of right center to give the Wolves an early 2-0 lead.
Ezra Brown threw up another zero in the top of the second, and UWG went right back to work at the plate in the bottom half. The first three hitters of the inning reached on a hit, with the third being a two RBI double from Jackson Webb, scoring Joseph Glozier and Cade Hohl. Two batters later, Cooper Prince joined the RBI party with a single into right field, scoring Webb. Calabro continued driving runs in with his next at bat, legging out a double into short left, scoring Prince. All in all, the Wolves scratched four across in the inning, and led 6-0 into the third.
UWG continued the scoring barrage in the third, pushing two more across. Webb added his second RBI double of the game, scoring Jared Emory, and one batter later, Tyler Presnell grounded out to first, but brought in a run for his first RBI of the series.
With both offenses being blanked in the fourth, the Wolves scored five more times, with three of the five runs coming on bases loaded walks. Emory had the lone hit of the inning, a two RBI single to cap off the inning, and send the game to the sixth with a 13-0 lead.
Andrew Smith relieved Brown in the sixth and preserved the shutout, and the Wolves got one more in the bottom half on an RBI double from Presnell, and we went to the seventh with a 14-0 UWG lead.
Smith returned to the mound for the seventh and induced three straight ground balls to secure the victory and the series sweep over the CBU Buccaneers.
Calabro led the way offensively for the Wolves by recording four RBIs on two hits, including a home run, while Webb finished with three RBIs on two hits.
West Georgia will be back in action on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. when they make the trip to Americus, GA for a non-conference midweek matchup against Georgia Southwestern.
