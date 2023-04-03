The UWG baseball team completed a three-game sweep over the Christian Brothers Buccaneers after a 14-0 shutout win on Saturday.

West Georgia's pitching allowed just four hits in the finale, marking the eighth time that the Wolves have allowed five or less hits in a game this season. The strong pitching allowed the UWG offense to have an outburst of 14 runs on 13, putting a stamp on a 36 hit weekend.

Trending Videos