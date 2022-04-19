West Georgia Baseball will look to get back to their winning ways in midweek action as they travel to Milledgeville to take on the Georgia College Bobcats.
The Wolves (19-18, 9-14 GSC) are coming in following one of the toughest series of the season, suffering a sweep at the hands of the Alabama Huntsville Chargers this past weekend.
With their team batting average now at .296, the Wolves sit fifth in the conference, after being as high as first in those same rankings earlier in the season. Brody Wortham still sits atop the leaders on the team in batting average, just as he has done all season long for the Wolves. The Wedowee, Ala. native is going through a bit of a slump, going just 6-26 in his last seven games.
On the mound, West Georgia is coming in after a weekend with a 7.92 team ERA. On the season, the team ERA is sitting at 6.39 which is ninth in the Gulf South Conference.
During the midweek contests, head coach Jeff Smith likes to use as many arms as he can to get them ready for the weekend series. Through six midweek games this season, the Wolves are posting a 6.33 ERA.
The Bobcats (24-15, 13-8 PBC) are coming in following a sweep of conference opponent Claflin. Coming in with a team batting average of .307, they sit third in the Peach Belt Conference, behind the ninth ranked team in the nation Columbus State and Young Harris. Brandon Bellflower comes in leading the team in average with a .367 clip, which is fifth in the PBC.
On the mound, the Bobcats are coming in with a 4.16 ERA on the season, which ranks them second in the Peach Belt Conference. Individually, Brennan Crooms leads the team in ERA on the season, coming in throwing a 2.81 ERA on 48.0 innings. Luc Scudellari leads the team in appearances out of the bullpen with 13, throwing 17.1 innings and posting a 4.67 ERA.
This will be the 51st matchup between the two schools all time, with Georgia College holding a slight lead in the overall record at 27-23. First pitch from John Kurtz Field is set for 4 p.m.
