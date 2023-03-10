The UWG men's basketball team is ready to dance in Fort Lauderdale, Florida as the Wolves prepare to face-off against the Lee Flames on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the South Region Quarterfinals.
West Georgia (20-9, 17-7 GSC) comes into the NCAA Tournament after falling to West Alabama, 67-65, in the GSC Championship game, while Lee (20-7, 18-6 GSC) was eliminated in the GSC Semifinals by the Tigers after beating Auburn Montgomery in the Quarterfinals.
Saturday's South regional matchup between the Wolves and the Flames will be the third meeting between the two GSC teams. Lee swept UWG in the regular season, winning both matchups by an average margin of 11 points. In both games, West Georgia held double-digit leads but the Flames erupted from three, shooting 45% and 40% from deep in each meeting to anchor two comebacks against the Wolves.
"On one hand, you would want to play an opponent that doesn't know you as well but on the other hand, it's nice to have that familiarity," said head coach Dave Moore. "We're going into a completely different environment but it's against a Lee team that we're familiar with and a system that we're familiar guarding. We know what we need to do offensively and defensively against these guys."
UWG is fresh off a run to the GSC Championship game, making it to the finals for the first time in seven years. A combination of elite team defense and the play of Zawdie Jackson, Michael Zabetakis, and Jalen Sasser catapulted the Wolves past Valdosta State, Alabama Huntsville, and nearly knocked off West Alabama in the Championship. Through the three games, West Georgia held each team to under 70 points, leading to a Tournament-low 67.3 points allowed on 41.3% shooting.
Jackson elevated his game to yet another level in the GSC Championships and comes into the NCAA Tournament, after leading the Wolves in points and assists, averaging 15.7 points and 5.3 assists per game on 46% shooting. Jackson has been UWG's closer all season long and against Alabama Huntsville on Saturday, the sophomore was special once again as he scored or assisted on West Georgia's final 13 points to propel the Wolves over the Chargers. At the end of the Tournament, Jackson was recognized by his exceptional play as the Stone Mountain native was selected to the All-Tournament team.
Zabetakis didn't shoot the ball as well as we're accustomed to in the three games, but the guard still managed to average 15.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Zabetakis's performance in the Semifinals against the Chargers was nothing short of spectacular as the grad student recorded his third double-double of the season with 22 points and 10 rebounds, which also led to him being named to the All-Tournament team.
As for Sasser, he dominated the paint, recording two double-doubles in three games, including his 20-point, 14-rebound performance against Valdosta State in the Quarterfinals. Sasser recorded 12-points and 10 rebounds against West Alabama and ended the night with his name being called for All-Tournament honors as well.
Jackson, Zabetakis, and Sasser are all playing really good ball, heading into the South Region Quarterfinals against the Flames, but the same can be said for Lee's PJay Smith, Jayce Willingham, and Beyuan Hendricks.
In his sophomore campaign, Smith has proved himself as one of the best guards in the GSC as he was selected Second Team All-GSC. Smith is a 6'0" guard who stuffs the stat sheet for Lee as he leads the Flames in rebounding with 6.0 rebounds per game and sits in second in scoring and assists with 15.7 points and 3.8 assists. On top of his versatile skillset, Smith is one of the best shooters in the entire country as he's currently shooting 44.5% from three on 173 attempts.
Willingham leads the Flames in scoring with 16.0 points per game on 49.2% shooting, leading to the 6'5" forward being selected First Team All-GSC. Willingham excels at getting to his spots on the floor as the forward has scored in double figures in 25 of Lee's 27 games. UWG has contained Willingham well in their two meetings against Lee, holding the senior to 11.5 points on 41% shooting.
Much like Smith, Hendricks is one of the best shooters in the country. Standing at 6'4", Hendricks is shooting 44.1% from three on 145 attempts and sits third on the Flames in scoring with 12.7 points per game, while leading the team in assists with 3.9 per game. In the second meeting with West Georgia, it was Hendricks who ignited Lee's comeback, as the guard made five threes in the game, with four coming in the second half.
"We're happy to be here," Coach Moore continued. "We're happy to be the five-seed and we're happy to have the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament."
Tip-off for Saturday's game is set for 7:30 p.m.
