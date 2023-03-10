MBB NCAA PREVIEW

UWG men's basketball is set to start the NCAA tournament this Saturday against the Lee Flames. Pictured is Zawdie Jackson in the GSC Tournament Championship last weekend.

 Photo by Michael Wade

The UWG men's basketball team is ready to dance in Fort Lauderdale, Florida as the Wolves prepare to face-off against the Lee Flames on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the South Region Quarterfinals.

West Georgia (20-9, 17-7 GSC) comes into the NCAA Tournament after falling to West Alabama, 67-65, in the GSC Championship game, while Lee (20-7, 18-6 GSC) was eliminated in the GSC Semifinals by the Tigers after beating Auburn Montgomery in the Quarterfinals.

Trending Videos