A top-25 matchup in October is on tap this weekend at Ra-Lin Field.
For the second straight week, UWG football will be playing on their home turf, hosting the 10th-ranked West Florida Argonauts at 6 p.m. on Saturday night in Gulf South Conference action.
West Georgia (3-1, 1-1 GSC) will look for better fortunes than their last time out, where they fell 39-38 to Mississippi College on Homecoming last Saturday. Following the setback, West Georgia fell to 15th in the AFCA rankings setting up this weekend's top-25 showdown in Carrollton.
"West Florida is a very good football team and an explosive football team with a lot of athletes," said head coach David Dean. "It's going to be a heck of a challenge to put last week behind us and get ready play a really good opponent this week."
Last week's loss was a last second heartbreak as the Choctaws scored a touchdown to make it a one-point game with four seconds left and elected to go for two and the win, and successfully converted and knocked UWG out of the ranks of the unbeaten.
When Pete Shinnick's UWF squad rolls into Carrollton on Saturday, it will be a tough test for the Wolves, primarily for the Wolves' defense as they try to slow down one of the most potent and well-balanced offenses in all of Division II.
The Argonauts rank third in the country in total offense, ninth in rushing offense, 41st in passing offense, and are fourth in scoring offense.
UWG's defense, despite giving up some big numbers on the ground in last week's loss, come in to the week six matchup as the nation's 11th-ranked unit in terms of total defense, allowing just 249.8 yards of offense per game. The Wolves have allowed 13.2 points per game which ranks 13th in the nation.
West Georgia will have to key in on UWF's Shomari Mason and Peewee Jarrett. Mason ranks ninth in the country and tops in the GSC in rushing yards per game. Jarrett is a dual threat quarterback that has rushed for 159 yards and thrown for 897 with 12 touchdowns this season.
"This guy likes to throw, but he also can tuck it and run, and they're doing a great job with him," Dean said of the UWF signal caller. "They're forcing you to defend the field. When we played them last year, you didn't have to worry about the quarterback running much unless he was scrambling, but now they've got quarterback counters, sweeps, and powers, so they're forcing you to defend a lot of things."
West Georgia has a top-notch quarterback to counter with Harrison Frost. The senior threw for 274 yards last week, but had a pair of costly mistakes, and he's poised for a big bounce back this week.
"Harrison is capable of making plays. He was frustrated coming off of that game, but he's such a great leader for our football team," Dean commented in his weekly press conference. "He knows he can make the plays, but he's got to put that behind him, and trust everybody that's around him. He'll go to work this week, and I look for him to play an outstanding game on Saturday."
Another weapon for the UWG offense will be Jaxton Carson, who is coming off of a 104-yard, three touchdown performance on the ground. Carson is now tied for the GSC lead in rushing touchdowns with six, which ranks 20th in the country.
The Wolves will also look to become the first home team to win a game in this series history as the road team has won each of the previous six matchups. UWG is 3-0 in Pensacola, while UWF is 3-0 in Carrollton including regular season and a playoff game in 2017.
Saturday is also First Responders Day at Ra-Lin Field as UWG will honor all active or retired military personnel, police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, and 911 operators. Each member of these organizations are offered up to five tickets to this weekend's game. For more details and to retrieve tickets for you and your family, contact mcooke@westga.edu.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. from Ra-Lin Field at University Stadium.
