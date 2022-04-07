West Georgia baseball is back in Gulf South Conference action this weekend as they will play host to rival Valdosta State.
The Wolves (16-14, 7-10 GSC) is coming in following a weekend where they took two games from non-conference opponent Tusculum. For the season, West Georgia comes in with a team batting average of .296 which is ranked fifth in the conference. In conference play, that batting average drops to .268, which is 12th. Brody Wortham continues to swing a hot bat at the top of the lineup, coming in with a .412 average, and he is 14-of-31 (.452) in his last six games.
On the mound, the Wolves are coming in with a team ERA of 5.82, which ranks ninth in the conference. Leading the way is starter Robert Coleman. With nine starts under his belt in 2022, Coleman is posting a 3.28 ERA, only giving up 17 earned runs in 46.2 innings pitched. Out of the bullpen, Ezra Brown and Ronny Piepmeier continue to lead the charge. Both are coming in with sub three ERA’s and have combined for 21 innings in relief.
The Blazers (21-8, 12-5 GSC), the current leaders atop the GSC Standings, are coming in following a series loss to fellow GSC opponent Christian Brothers last weekend. Overall, Valdosta State comes in with the eighth best average at a .280 clip. EJ Dosko is leading the team and the Gulf South Conference in average at a remarkable .448 clip through 28 games.
On the mound, Valdosta State is one of the best teams in the conference with a 3.86 ERA, which is second in the conference. In the 17 conference games, they lead in ERA with a 4.08. Elijah Gill comes in with eight starts on the season, posting a very impressive 1.93 ERA, which also leads the conference. Fellow teammate Kevin Thomas is right behind Gill, posting a 2.34 ERA on the season, which is second in the conference.
Friday will mark the 163rd overall meeting between the two longtime GSC rivals. Valdosta State holds the slight edge all-time, at 88-74. This weekend is the first matchup in Carrollton since 2018, when the Wolves took two of three from the Blazers.
First pitch in the highly anticipated rivalry series is set for Friday at 5 p.m. The series will conclude on Saturday with a double header beginning at 1p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.