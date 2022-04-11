For the second time this season, West Georgia Baseball will take on the Emmanuel Lions on the diamond, when the Lions come to Cole Field on Tuesday for midweek action.
West Georgia (18-15, 9-11 GSC) are coming in riding high after winning the series against their biggest rival and the GSC leader Valdosta State last weekend. The Wolves are coming in with a combined batting average of .299, with Brody Wortham still leading the charge. Wortham, however, is coming off one of a tough weekend in which the Wedowee, Alabama native went just 1-10 at the plate.
On the mound, the Wolves are coming in with an ERA of over six, and only two pitchers on the season still having an ERA of under three. During the last midweek contest, Jeff Smith decided to run a bullpen game, using nine pitchers in nine innings. Austyn Wright, Jack Rasmussen, and Nick Morgan have all started a midweek game this season, so it is possible that one of those three gets the start this week.
Emmanuel (16-22, 8-13 CC) is coming off of a sweep of conference opponent Chowan University. With a team batting average of .258, they sit dead last in their conference in that category. Yeshua Saint leads the team individually with a .333 average, coming off of a 5-11 weekend, including five RBI’s.
On the mound, the Lions are sitting much better in the rankings with a 5.28 team ERA. Jake Denham has started 10 games for the Lions this season and is posting a 3.92 ERA through 59.2 innings. Braden Henle, Trey Campbell, and Kedric Zimmer have all also started a game this season, so they might get the pill in the midweek contest.
West Georgia came out victorious in the first matchup of the season on February 8, winning by a final score of 11-1 in Franklin Springs. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 5p.m.
