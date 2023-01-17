UWG Track at Gamecock Invitational

The University of West Georgia women's track and field team set three new school records at South Carolina's Gamecock Invitational.

 Photo by Zach Bias

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — It was another record setting day in the first meet of 2023 as the University of West Georgia women's track and field team set three new school records.

"I am very pleased with today's outcome. The ladies did a great job. Any time a team comes away from a meet with three school records, it is a clear indication that the program is headed in the right direction." Said the head coach Ryan Bailey.

Trending Videos