COLUMBIA, South Carolina — It was another record setting day in the first meet of 2023 as the University of West Georgia women's track and field team set three new school records.
"I am very pleased with today's outcome. The ladies did a great job. Any time a team comes away from a meet with three school records, it is a clear indication that the program is headed in the right direction." Said the head coach Ryan Bailey.
Freshman T'Oni Birden started the day by breaking the school's Long Jump record, posting a mark of 5.61. Senior Paishence Collier would follow up her teammate by posting a mark of 5.91, which became the new school record. Collier was not done, however, as the Sharpsburg native would best herself and reset her school record with a jump of 5.95m, which is also the sixth best jump in the country.
"I am proud of the job Coach Hawkins is doing, especially with the jumpers right now.' said Bailey
Collier would then break the school's 200m Dash record, finishing with a time of 25.89, to set her second school record on the day.
Shortly after, the 3000m race commenced, where senior Coley Branum became the second UWG athlete to claim a new school record. Branum finished the race with a time of 10:51.85, which is nearly 10 seconds better than the previous UWG record.
Other Notable Events
Brandi Boddy made her season debut by finishing fifth in the Weight throw with a toss of 16.12m. Freshman Trinity Stephens also made her season debut and finished 12th in the Weight Throw with a mark of 12.70m.
Boddy would also finish fourth in the Shot Put event at the Gamecock opener with a throw of 12.70m. Stephens and Daja Freeman would finish 10th and 12th respectively.
The freshmen duo of Bryce Hackworth and Elizabeth Osborne placed eighth and 11th with marks of 3.00m and 2.60m.
Mia Culpepper finished first in the Triple Jump competition with a jump of 11.69m, which is currently 18th in the country. Freshman T'Oni Birden had a nice showing, placing fifth, with a jump of 11.31. Sophomore Haley Trammell finished seventh with a mark of 10.82.
Birden also posted a time of 9.35 during the 60m Hurdles event.
Olivia Fulford was the lone Wolf to compete in the High Jump Competition, placing with a jump of 1.55m. Fulford also competed in the 400m event alongside Shamiya Perry. Perry finished 15th with a time of 1:03.13, while Fulford finished 21st with a time of 1:05.43.
The trio of Hannah Dunston, Campbell Brown, and Kira Montefusco finished top 15 in the 60m prelims with times of 7.91, and 7.94 for both Brown and Montefusco.
"There is still plenty of work to be done, but this meet showed that the ladies are equal to the challenge," mentioned Bailey.
The Wolves are back in action January 22, for the KMS Invitational at Birmingham Crossplex.
