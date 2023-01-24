Olivia Fulford

So far this season, UWG women's track has set new school records in every meet, including last Saturday at the KMS Invitational, where we saw three more records fall. Pictured is Olivia Fulford.

 Photo by Zach Bias UWG Sports

Birmingham, Ala. — The UWG women's track and field team set numerous school records at the KMS Invitational. So far this season, the Wolves have set new school records in every meet, including last Saturday at the KMS Invitational, where we saw three more records fall.

"In addition to those great school records, we had at least seven personal best performances across the roster", said head coach Ryan Bailey.

Trending Videos