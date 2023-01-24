Birmingham, Ala. — The UWG women's track and field team set numerous school records at the KMS Invitational. So far this season, the Wolves have set new school records in every meet, including last Saturday at the KMS Invitational, where we saw three more records fall.
"In addition to those great school records, we had at least seven personal best performances across the roster", said head coach Ryan Bailey.
All-GSC standout Brandi Boddy, started the day by breaking the school's and her own Weight Throw record, with a throw of 17.00m at the KMS invitational. Boddy's throw of 17.00m also earned her a first-place finish and it's the 24th-best throw in the country. Boddy would then go on to set the school's indoor Shot Put record with a throw of 13.75m to finish the day with two first-place finishes and earn her second top-20 mark in the country.
Senior Paishence Collier joined in on the record-setting day, by setting the school record in the 200m dash, which was previously claimed last week by Collier at the Gamecock Opener. Collier finished the 200m dash third with a time of 25.49. Collier also finished first in the Long Jump event, posting a jump of 5.70 on her first attempt.
The trio of Hannah Dunston, Campbell Brown, and Kira Montefusco all placed within the top-five during the 60m finals. Dunston placed third with a time of 7.73 which set a new personal best, while Brown and Montefusco finished fourth and fifth with times of 7.78 and 7.85, respectively.
The Wolves also crowded the Triple Jump leader boards, with Mia Culpepper, T'Oni Birden, and Haley Trammel claiming the second, third, and fourth-place spots. Culpepper posted a jump of 11.33m, while Birden and Trammel posted jumps of 11.13m and 11.01m.
Ohio native, Coley Branum finished second in the 3000m with a time of 10:57.32, while freshmen Catherine Greer and Madeline Gaskin finished ninth and 10th.
Freshman T'Oni Birden set a new personal record in the 60m Hurdles prelims with a time of 9.23.
Freshman Trinity Stephens also set a new personal best in the Weight Throw with a toss of 13.35m.
"I'm really proud of our ladies", coach Bailey continued. "It can be difficult for a track team to compete for two weekends in a row, but these athletes showed up today. Now we have a little time to regroup and get ready for South Carolina next month."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.