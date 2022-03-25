The UWG baseball program is at West Alabama this weekend for a three-game Gulf South Conference series.
The Wolves and Tigers faced off in Game 1 on Friday evening from Tartt Field at 6 p.m., then Saturday UWG and the Tigers will play a doubleheader with the first game scheduled for 2 p.m. (EST).
West Georgia comes into the weekend series with a 12-11 record overall on the season and a 5-9 mark against Gulf South Conference competition. The Wolves fell just short of a sweep of Delta State last weekend, winning 6-4 in the opener on Saturday before a 10-9 loss in 12 innings in game one of Sunday's doubleheader.
Game two also went to extra innings, with Delta State coming from behind to take a 5-4 win in eight innings. The Tigers are 7-21 overall on the season with a 5-7 mark against GSC opponents. UWA has fallen in 2-of-3 in each of the last three Gulf South Conference weekends after starting the GSC schedule with a 2-1 series win over Mississippi College.
The Wolves are one of the top hitting teams in the Gulf South Conference this season, boasting a .302 batting average coming into the weekend. Leading the way is junior first baseman Brody Wortham, who comes into the weekend with a .412 batting average, good for second in the Gulf South Conference on the year.
Wortham cemented his place in the UWG record books this past weekend, hitting safely in his 36th consecutive game. That ties the record that was set in 1998 by Brian Davis, who went on to become the only National Player of the Year in any sport in UWG history.
The Wolves have hit 25 home runs as a team this year, with shortstop Sam Ladner and Wortham leading the way with six and five home runs, respectively. Six of West Georgia's regular starting lineup are hitting above .300 on the season.
The Wolves have been up and down this season on the pitching staff, but senior Robert Coleman has been a picture of consistency on the mound his last four starts. In three of those four, he allowed just one earned run and his best outing was likely on Sunday against Delta.
In that game, Coleman scattered eight hits over seven innings, allowing just one run with 10 strikeouts in a no decision game. Jonathan Hickman has also pitched well of late, allowing three runs or less in each of his last four outings.
Against Shorter, he allowed a run on one hit in 5.1 innings, striking out eight. Austyn Wright and Dom Murgo III were a dynamic duo in Game 1 against DSU, combining for one unearned run on two hits in five innings.
