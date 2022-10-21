UWG Football vs VSU

UWG back Jaxton Carson ranks seventh in the country with 11 rushing touchdowns on the season going into a rivalry game against Valdosta State.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

For the 42nd time in school history, the West Georgia Wolves football team is set for a clash with in-state rival Valdosta State.

The two teams square off in the Battle for the Peach Basket and will have Red Clay Rivalry points on the line when they kick off Saturday night's 6 p.m. contest from Ra-Lin Field.

