For the 42nd time in school history, the West Georgia Wolves football team is set for a clash with in-state rival Valdosta State.
The two teams square off in the Battle for the Peach Basket and will have Red Clay Rivalry points on the line when they kick off Saturday night's 6 p.m. contest from Ra-Lin Field.
West Georgia (4-2, 2-2 GSC) is looking to snap a four-game skid against VSU, while the Blazers (3-4, 1-3 GSC) are trying to get back in the win column after three straight Gulf South Conference losses. VSU most recently fell at home to Mississippi College while the Wolves were triumphant in a wild, 38-35 decision on the road at North Greenville.
It will be two high-powered offenses in the game as both rank in the top-15 in the country in total offense.
The Wolves' offense coming off of a game that saw two players put up career numbers.
Senior wide receiver Ronnie Blackmon had the fifth-best game in school history in terms of receiving yards, racking up 193 yards and two touchdowns, while Harrison Frost threw for a school record 418 yards in the North Greenville win.
The Blazers are 11th in the nation in scoring offense and are third in all of Division II in total offense, averaging over 500 yards of offense, so head coach David Dean knows it's a tough task for his defense against VSU.
"I don't know if you can stop them from getting yards. You've got to do a good job in the redzone and force them to get field goals," said Dean of Saturday's opposing offense. "We know they'll get their yards, and that's part of the game, but they've got a great quarterback who can throw the ball and run the ball and he's very fast."
That quarterback is Ivory Durham, who was a Harlon Hill finalist in 2021, and this season has thrown for 1,899 yards and 19 touchdowns. On the ground, he has 380 yards and three touchdowns.
UWG's defense, coming off of a game that saw Xavier Robinson rack up the most tackles since 2017, will have their hand full slowing down Durham as well as the two-headed rushing attack of Seth McGill and Jamar Thompkins. Together they have combined for 1,085 yards and seven touchdowns.
In the UWG backfield is Jaxton Carson, who for the third straight game, rushed for over 100 yards last Saturday. He ranks seventh in the country with 11 rushing touchdowns on the season.
VSU's defense has struggled this season, allowing 36.6 points per game, but when these two teams meet, everything is on the table.
"They are a very athletic team, and they've been in positions to make plays, and just haven't been able to get it done," Dean added. "They've played some of the top offenses in the conferences, and they've matched them score for score, and if their defense had made a play here or there, it's a different ball game."
VSU leads the all-time series 28-13, and have won each of the past four meetings with the last UWG victory coming in Dean's first year in Carrollton in 2017.
"We know what this rivalry is about. They're going to come in ready to play and hopefully we do too," Dean added. "With the passion between these two fan bases, and the players in this game, just throw the records out. If we were both 0-7, it'd still be a heated rivalry."
Saturday is also the Hall of Fame Game as UWG inducts the 1982 Division III National Championship Team into the Hall this weekend, as well as former two-way All-GSC player Alex Armah. Other non-football inductees this year are Tareon Kelsey of women's basketball and Stephanie Singleton of volleyball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.