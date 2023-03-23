Wolves set for Morehouse Relay

The University of West Georgia women's track team made the 50-min drive down I-20 to participate in the Morehouse Relay at Morehouse College on Thursday.
The event will begin Thursday, March 23, and conclude Saturday, March 25. This marks the second outdoor meet of the season for the Wolves, with the first being two weeks ago when UWG finished first at the CAU Panther Invitational.
Junior Standout Mia Culpepper will make her 2023 Outdoor Track and Field debut after missing the season's first meet after competing in the Triple Jump event at the NCAA IT&F Championships.
Culpepper is set to compete in the Triple and Long Jump at this weekend's meet. Sophomore Haley Trammell will compete alongside her in the Triple Jump and join Olivia Fulford in the High Jump competition.
The Wolves performed great in the sprints, with Kira Montefusco and Hannah Dunston finishing first and third in the 100m dash at the CAU Panther Invitational, crossing the finish line at 12.43. Shamiya Perry will represent West Georgia in the 400m dash.
The Wolves will have the trio of Chioma Uwaomah, T'Oni Birden, and freshman Elizabeth Osborne competing in the 100m Hurdles. Uwaomah finished third in the CAU Panther Invitational. As for 400m Hurdles, the Wolves will be led by Senior Maniyah Thomas and sophomore Olivia Fulford who is coming off a second-place showing last time out.
West Georgia will be well represented in the distance events as well, with Kendal Sparks and Catherine Greer competing in the 3000m Steeplechase. Sparks placed second in the 3000m Steeplechase at the CAU Panther Invitational.
Sparks and Greer will also compete in the 800m run and 1500m alongside Adela Belohlavova, Joycelyn Tifrea, Linda Vasquez, Madeline Gaskin, Ama Ahovi, Stephanie Beltran, and Ilona Kish. Freshmen Catherine Greer and Madeline Gaskin will also compete in the 5000m run with senior Coley Branum.
Belohlavova, Vasquez, Ahovi, and Tifrea will be the four Wolves that make up the 4000m Distance Medley Relay team.
Five Wolves will compete in the Javelin toss with Kailani Serapion leading the way. Freshman Trinity Stephens will join Nicole Richards and Beth Taylor in the throw of the Hammer and Discus. Serapion will also join those three in the Discus Throw. The Wolves will have Uwaomah, Stephens, Birden, Fulford, and Richards all participate in the Shot Put event.
The group of Hannah Dunston, Kira Montefusco, Shamiya Perry, and Mia Culpepper will represent West Georgia's A-team in the 4x200-meter relay race, while Maniyah Thomas, Dasani Minter, Haley Trammell, and freshman Camille Gaskins will represent the B-team.
T'oni Birden and Olivia Fulford will be the duo of Wolves competing in the Heptathlon for UWG.
