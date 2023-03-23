Wolves set for Morehouse Relay

The University of West Georgia women's track team made the 50-min drive down I-20 to participate in the Morehouse Relay, starting on Thursday and concluding on Saturday. Pictured is Kendal Sparks in the steeplechase.

 Photo by Zach Bias

The University of West Georgia women's track team made the 50-min drive down I-20 to participate in the Morehouse Relay at Morehouse College on Thursday.

The event will begin Thursday, March 23, and conclude Saturday, March 25. This marks the second outdoor meet of the season for the Wolves, with the first being two weeks ago when UWG finished first at the CAU Panther Invitational.

