Wolves seek to replace QB Frost going into new season

Ben Whitlock (pictured) looks to be the favorite to start at quarterback for the University of West Georgia, but the position has yet to be locked in place with a number of other guys in the quarterback room vying for playing time.

 UWG Athletics

As the final week without football begins, UWG Athletics continues the position-by-position preview of the 2023 UWG football team with a look at the quarterback room.

Quarterback is a position that has eyes all over it after the departure of Harrison Frost following two seasons that saw him shatter single season records and lead UWG's offense to the top spot in the country in total offense per game in 2022.