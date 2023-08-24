Wolves seek to replace QB Frost going into new season

As the final week without football begins, UWG Athletics continues the position-by-position preview of the 2023 UWG football team with a look at the quarterback room.
Quarterback is a position that has eyes all over it after the departure of Harrison Frost following two seasons that saw him shatter single season records and lead UWG's offense to the top spot in the country in total offense per game in 2022.
Who will be UWG's starter next week is still a question to be answered for the Wolves' coaching staff as the final weeks of preparation for game one arrive.
"One of the things I've been most impressed with from the overall room is the camaraderie that those guys have shared," said first year offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Thomas Sydeski.
Sydeski came to Carrollton in the spring after a stint at Bryant University and is ready for his first season leading a young but talented quarterback room.
"At the end of the day, I think each and everyone of them in that room understands that wherever they are on the depth chart that if they're pushing the guy in front of them that ultimately the entire room is going to get better," Sydeski added.
There are options for Sydeski and the Wolves, however.
"Ben Whitlock is the guy who has the most experience over the years here at West Georgia, he was the back up last season and played some meaningful snaps at times and did a good job in those opportunities," Sydeski said of the Johns Creek native.
Whitlock is in his fourth year in the program including the fall of 2020 in which games were not played, and last season he saw action in three games, and attempted just 12 passes while completing six for 98 yards and a touchdown.
"He understands what we're trying to do each and every play and he's done a tremendous job up to this point. The biggest piece for him moving forward is finding the balance between tight window throws and moving on to the check down," Sydeski added.
Another quarterback who has been in the program, but with limited snaps is Pate Hogan. After redshirting in 2021, Hogan was the Wolves' primary holder on special teams last season, and did take snaps behind center, completing the only pass he attempted.
"I think Pate is a guy that can spin it as good as any quarterback that we have in the room. He knows the offense like the back of his hand and does a good job when he's in there getting reps," Sydeski said.
Two new names to watch for the Wolves are Eli Gainey and Cameran Brown. While Brown was here last season and earned a redshirt, the growth Sydeski has seen in him has been impressive.
"He's going into his sophomore season, and from my time getting here in the spring and that first spring practice to where he's at now from a quarterback perspective, he has grown tremendously," Sydeski said. "He's super dynamic with the football in his hands but we're also talking about a guy who didn't really play a lot in high school so as his experience grows, he's only going to get better."
Gainey, a transfer from South Alabama, is a Flowery Branch native and has turned some heads in preseason camp as well.
"He's another guy that his understanding of our offense and his football IQ are top notch," Sydeski said of Gainey. "In the future for him, when he's done playing football he wants to coach, and you can already tell by how he operates that he's going to be a great football coach some day."
UWG also has Richie Lankford and Brody Jordan providing depth in the quarterback room.
Lankford transferred from Georgia Southern this fall and has shown flashes at times in camp, while Jordan is a true freshman who hails from the same high school as Gainey, Flowery Branch.
"Both of those guys have started to grasp what we're trying to do offensively, and we're excited about their futures," concluded Sydeski.
No matter who the Wolves trot out to take the season's opening snap, the offense still returns multiple weapons and has the potential to be, once again, one of the best in all of Division II.
The season begins August 31 at 7 p.m. when 22nd-ranked UWG hosts Limestone. Fans can purchase Season Tickets to catch the Wolves in five home games this season, by visiting the UWG Athletics Ticket Portal.
