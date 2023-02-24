CLINTON, Miss. — For the first time in the Dave Moore era, the UWG men's basketball team has clinched a top-four seed in the GSC Tournament after a 75-64 win over the Mississippi College Choctaws on Wednesday night.
UWG (17-8, 16-7 GSC) turned in one of their most efficient shooting nights of the season, finishing a season-high 58.3% from the field and 47.1% from three, while holding MC (15-13, 11-13 GSC) to 41.8% from the field and 27.8% from three in the 11-point win.
"We needed that one," said head coach Dave Moore. "We were a lot more efficient tonight, shooting 58.3% from the field and 47.1% from three and then we had five guys in double figures. When we're good offensively, we're tough to handle and I feel as though we can beat anybody."
West Georgia got off to a slow start offensively as the Wolves started the game shooting 27% from the field, leading to a 16-10 Mississippi College with 10:46 left in the half. Camron Donatlan got UWG going as a layup from the junior sparked a massive 19-0 run to give the Wolves a 29-16 lead. Tommaso Gini and J.J. Barnes both hit two threes each during the run, contributing to 15 bench points for West Georgia in the first half. Up 29-16 with 3:54 left in the half, the Choctaws scored for the first time in nearly eight minutes and began to chip away at the UWG lead as the Wolves took a 33-25 lead into the half.
West Georgia shot 48% from the field and 45.5% from the three while holding Mississippi College to 32% and 28.6% from three in the first half.
Mississippi College came out the gate fast in the second half, scoring the first seven points to cut the UWG lead to three, 59 seconds in. After the scoring spurt from the Choctaws, West Georgia found their rhythm as they used a 9-2 run to get their lead up back to 10.
Up 10 with 13:01 to play, Zawdie Jackson got his offense going as a three and a layup from the sophomore guard sparked another colossal run this time in the form of 13-0 to extend the Wolves lead to 61-38. Mississippi College fought back, cutting UWG's lead down to eight until a Donatlan layup halted all of the Choctaw momentum as West Georgia went on to win 75-64.
"Clinching a top-four seed and getting that home game in the quarterfinal is a great step forward for the program," coach Moore added. "I'm proud of the guys you know, we've gone through some adversity here in these last couple weeks. They came together tonight and I'm proud of them."
Five Wolves scored in double figures, led by Michael Zabetakis who scored a team-high 16 points on 5-8 shooting. J.J. Barnes and Tommaso Gini provided a spark off the bench as the duo combined to score 21 points.
West Georgia will be back in action on Saturday as the Wolves honor their seniors on senior night, while welcoming Delta State to The Coliseum for a 2:00 p.m. GSC matchup.
