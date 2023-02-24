Tommaso Gini

Tommaso Gini provided a spark off the bench with eleven points in a 75-64 win over Mississippi College to seal a top-four slot in the Gulf South Conference Tournament.

 Photo by Julia Mothersole

CLINTON, Miss. — For the first time in the Dave Moore era, the UWG men's basketball team has clinched a top-four seed in the GSC Tournament after a 75-64 win over the Mississippi College Choctaws on Wednesday night.

UWG (17-8, 16-7 GSC) turned in one of their most efficient shooting nights of the season, finishing a season-high 58.3% from the field and 47.1% from three, while holding MC (15-13, 11-13 GSC) to 41.8% from the field and 27.8% from three in the 11-point win.

Trending Videos