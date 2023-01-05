UWG MBB Jawdie Jackson

Zawdie Jackson, Jr. had 16 points in UWG's 67-58 win over Mississippi College on Wednesday, second to Michael Zabetakis who had 19. 

 Photo by Josh Cato

The UWG men's basketball team collected their eighth conference victory of the season on Wednesday after a 67-58 win over the Mississippi College Choctaws.

Once again, defense reigned true for the Wolves as West Georgia (8-4, 8-3 GSC) held Mississippi College (8-7, 5-7 GSC) to 37% from the field and 25% from three in route to their nine-point victory.

Trending Videos