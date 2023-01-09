WBB KATELYN Dunning

UWG's Katelyn Dunning tied for a team-leading 10 points in a 50-49 win over Delta State on Saturday.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

CLEVELAND, Miss. — The UWG women's basketball team secured their first road win of the season in nail-biting fashion on Saturday as the Wolves defeated the Delta State Lady Statesmen, 50-49.

West Georgia shot worse from the field and got outrebounded by six against Delta Sate, but hit six more threes which propelled the Wolves to their second straight win.

