In 117 days, on August 31, the 2023 UWG Football season will commence in University Stadium as the West Georgia Wolves take on the Limestone Saints in a battle between the Gulf South Conference and the South Atlantic Conference.
The matchup will be the first of five home games in the 2023 season, and on May 6, all UWG fans will have the opportunity to reserve their spot in University Stadium for the campaign as season tickets are now on sale to the general public.
To commemorate the five home games and five road games, UWG Athletics is putting on the 2023 UWG Football Drive for Five. The promotion includes five months of prizes and opportunities for Wolves' Fans to be a part of the action throughout the 2023 season.
In the month of May, five fans will have the opportunity to be entered into a drawing for a Lot H parking pass for one game during the season. Lot H is the lot directly next to the stadium and is the closest lot to the gates.
June is UWG Athletics Swag Month, where fans will have the opportunity to win the adidas polo shirt and hat that the Wolves coaching staff will be wearing on the sideline. In July, fans who have purchased season tickets for the 2023 season will be entered into a drawing to win four tickets to the Alumni & Friends Tailgate.
Finally, in the month of August, fans who purchase season tickets will have a chance to receive tickets to the Hall of Fame Banquet on October 13.
For questions about season tickets or for assistance in purchasing season tickets or parking, contact mcooke@westga.edu.
