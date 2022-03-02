Huntsville, Ala. — The UWG men’s basketball team’s 2021-2022 season came to an end on Tuesday after an 86-63 loss to Alabama Huntsville.
West Georgia struggled on both sides of the ball, shooting 35.4% from the field and 26.9% from three while allowing Alabama Huntsville to shoot 52% from the field, leading to the 23-point loss.
The first half was all Alabama Huntsville, as the Chargers took a 15-4 lead less than five minutes into the game. West Georgia couldn’t get anything going offensively, but Kadeim Jones kept the Wolves afloat, scoring 14 of UWG’s 28 first half points. A pair of free throws from Jones cut the deficit to eight with 9:03 left in the half before Alabama Huntsville used a 13-2 run to take their largest lead of the half at 19 points. West Georgia found some success at the end of the half, outscoring the Chargers by three to cut the deficit to 44-28 going into halftime.
UWG shot 27.3% from the field and 14.3% from three in the first half while UAH shot 54.5% from the field and 44.4% from three.
West Georgia shot the ball better to start the second half, as the Wolves went on a 6-0 run after Alabama Huntsville went up by 21. After an 18-point first half from Alabama Huntsville’s CJ Williamson, Williamson picked up right where he left off in the second half as a three-point play from the junior put the Charges back up by 21. The teams would then trade buckets before a 16-4 run from the Chargers extended their lead to 80-53 with 4:27 left, virtually ended any chance of a UWG comeback.
Kadeim Jones finished with a team-high 21 points while Michael Zabetakis added 16 points. West Georgia’s season comes to an end, finishing with a record of 15-13.
