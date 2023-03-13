Wolves' season comes to an end in South Semis

Camron Donatlan paced UWG with 20 points in the Wolves' first-round win over Lee on Saturday. The Wolves fell to the No. 1 ranked Nova Southeastern Sharks on Sunday to end their season.

 Photo by Michael Wade

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Third time was the charm for the UWG men's basketball team as the Wolves advance to the South Region Semifinals after a 74-61 win over the Lee Flames on Saturday night.

However, the 2022-23 season came to an end on Sunday as the Wolves fell to the Nova Southeastern Sharks in the South Region Semifinals.

