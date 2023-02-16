Aniedi Nsentip (15) and Aliyah Washington (24)

Aniedi Nsentip (15) and Aliyah Washington (24) celebrate during UWG's win over non-conference opponent, Thomas. Nsentip and Washington led the Wolves with 20 points and 14 points, respectively.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

In the final non-conference game of the season, the UWG women's basketball team defeated Thomas University by a 69-50 decision on Wednesday night at The Coliseum.

The victory was highlighted by a pair of double-doubles for the Wolves and a career-high 20 points from Aniedi Nsentip. It was Aliyah Washington and Peace Okeke who recorded the double-doubles for the Wolves as Washington had 14 points and rebounds, leading all players on the glass. Okeke scored 10 while grabbing 13 boards.

