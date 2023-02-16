In the final non-conference game of the season, the UWG women's basketball team defeated Thomas University by a 69-50 decision on Wednesday night at The Coliseum.
The victory was highlighted by a pair of double-doubles for the Wolves and a career-high 20 points from Aniedi Nsentip. It was Aliyah Washington and Peace Okeke who recorded the double-doubles for the Wolves as Washington had 14 points and rebounds, leading all players on the glass. Okeke scored 10 while grabbing 13 boards.
West Georgia (11-14) didn't shoot the lights out, but their defensive effort was enough for a victory as UWG held Thomas (1-24) to under 30 percent from the field and out-rebounded the Night Hawks 58 to 38, and dominated the paint with 48 points in the paint.
UWG got off to a slow start offensively, starting the game just 3-13 from the floor which propelled Thomas to a 11-9 lead in the first quarter. Moments later, the Night Hawks' Lenore Santiago hit a three to give Thomas their largest lead of the game at 14-9 with 1:07 left in the quarter before Aliyah Washington scored five straight points in the next minute to tie the game at 14 at the end of the quarter.
Maya Timberlake immediately have the Wolves the lead in the second quarter before a three from Thomas' Sierra Bell gave the lead right back to the Night Hawks and they would keep it until a 11-2 run from West Georgia gave UWG a 27-21 lead with 3:40 left in the half. From there on out the two team traded buckets, giving the Wolves a 32-26 at the half.
West Georgia only shot 34.2% from the field in the first half, but Washington led the way for UWG in the half with seven points and six rebounds.
In the second half, the Wolves outscored Thomas 38-24 to pull away from the visiting Night Hawks. With 1:36 remaining in the third quarter, UWG finally got a three-pointer to fall as Calie Thrower knocked one down, and with 12 seconds left, Sara Viti hit another to give the Wolves an 11-point advantage.
The final quarter saw UWG score 11 points on 47 percent shooting from the field. The Wolves held Thomas scoreless for the final five and a half minutes of the game and finished on a 12-0 run with the final margin being the Wolves' largest lead.
Katelyn Dunning led UWG in assists with five.
West Georgia returns back to Gulf South Conference play on Saturday afternoon hosting the Lee Flames in a 2 p.m. contest at The Coliseum.
