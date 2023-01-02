Zabetakis 01

Michael Zabetakis had 16 points and also recorded five steals, six rebounds, and four assists in UWG’s 85-63 win on New Year’s Eve.

 Photo by Josh Cato

The UWG men’s basketball team ended 2022 on a high note, as the Wolves defeated the Shorter Hawks, 85-63, on Saturday night.

West Georgia shot 48.5% from the field and held Shorter to 34.8% from the field, while winning the turnover battle by 12, leading to their 22-point victory.

