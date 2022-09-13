The University of West Georgia football team is 2-0 and after last week's 42-0 win at Morehouse, the Wolves have moved up two spots in both the media and coaches poll to number eight.
West Georgia is one of three Gulf South Conference teams in the rankings, joining West Florida who comes in at sixth in the d2football.com Media Poll and the AFCA Coaches Poll in the top-10. Valdosta State, who suffered a home loss to Virginia Union last week fell to 14th in the media poll and 15th in the coaches poll.
