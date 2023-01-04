The UWG men's basketball was scheduled to play their third game in the last five days on Wednesday when the Wolves played host to the Mississippi College Choctaws for a 5:30 p.m. GSC matchup.
West Georgia (7-4, 7-3 GSC) comes into Wednesday's contest after beating Shorter on Saturday and losing to Lee on Monday, while Mississippi College (8-6, 5-6 GSC) comes in losers of their last two, with losses coming to Lee and Delta State.
"Mississippi College is a really good team and they are very well coached", said head coach Dave Moore. "The thing that makes them go is that they play really hard on both ends of the floor and then when they're shooting the ball well, it's a whole different element. That's going to be a key for us. We have to limit them and we can't let them shoot the ball from three."
The Choctaws have one of the most explosive offenses in the conference as they rank second in the GSC in points per game with 78.6 on a 48.8% field goal percentage which also ranks second. Defensively, Mississippi College allows 71.1 points per game on 44.7% shooting, putting them sixth in the league in both categories.
As for West Georgia, the Wolves sit ninth in the conference offensively, scoring 71.2 points per game on 43.2% shooting. UWG hangs their hat on the defensive side of the ball, allowing 68.7 points per game on a 42.6% field goal percentage which ranks third and fourth in the league, respectively.
UWG has won the last six matchups against Delta State with the latest game coming last season where West Georgia handled Mississippi College, 67-51. The Wolves had five players score in double figures in that game, led by Jalen Sasser who scored a team-high 12 points on 5-7 shooting, while J.J. Barnes added 11 points, three assists, and three steals.
Speaking of Barnes, the junior guard comes into the matchup against the Choctaws after tying his career-high in points, with 16, on, statistically, the second-best defensive team in the conference in the Lee Flames on Monday. Barnes is known around the league for his defensive ability, particularly on the perimeter, but he has now scored in double figures four times this season, coming off the bench. Alongside Barnes, forward Kolten Griffin also found his offense against the Flames on Monday. Griffin scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds, making it the first time he's scored in double figures since November 22 against Christian Brothers.
Mississippi College's electric offense is led by 6'2" guard Tradavis Thompson. Thompson leads the Choctaws and sits third in the conference in scoring with 19.0 points per game on a 50.5% field goal percentage which ranks ninth and third amongst all guards in the league. Thompson is the definition of a three-level scorer and an elite shooter, as the junior is shooting a conference-high 52.8% from three on 72 attempts this season. Coming into the matchup with the Wolves, Thompson has scored 20+ points in seven games this season, including a career and conference-high 47-point performance against Alabama Huntsville last month.
"Tradavis Thompson is arguably the best scoring shooting guard in our league", coach Moore concluded. "He's a guy that can really get going and he's a major key from them offensively."
In the frontcourt, Mississippi College is led by 6'9" forward Galen Smith. Smith leads the Choctaws in rebounding with 6.8 per game, while sitting in second in scoring with 14.9 points on 61.1% shooting, which ranks second in the league. Smith has been Mississippi College's second option on offense all year long, and he continues to produce on a consistent basis as the forward has scored in double figures in 12 of 14 games and comes into Wednesday's matchup after a 26-point, 14-rebound performance against Delta State on Monday.
"Galen Smith is a load inside", coach Moore continued. "He's a big man that can really seal and post and finish around the rim. He's as good as a low post five man as we have in the league and presents a lot of problems inside."
Results of Wednesday's game to follow in a later edition.
