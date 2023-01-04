Zawdie Jackson, Jr.

UWG men's basketball returned home on Wednesday with matchup against Mississippi College. Pictured is Zawdie Jackson, Jr.

 Photo by Joshua Cato

The UWG men's basketball was scheduled to play their third game in the last five days on Wednesday when the Wolves played host to the Mississippi College Choctaws for a 5:30 p.m. GSC matchup.

West Georgia (7-4, 7-3 GSC) comes into Wednesday's contest after beating Shorter on Saturday and losing to Lee on Monday, while Mississippi College (8-6, 5-6 GSC) comes in losers of their last two, with losses coming to Lee and Delta State.

Trending Videos