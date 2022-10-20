After a two-week absence, UWG Volleyball will make their return to the Coliseum this weekend for two key conference matchups when they welcome the Montevallo Falcons on Friday at 5:00 p.m. and the Alabama Huntsville Chargers on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
West Georgia (9-16, 2-8 GSC) comes into the weekend following losses to Rollins, Spring Hill, and Saint Leo at the South Region Crossover while Montevallo (15-9, 7-2 GSC) comes in after losses to Tampa, Florida Southern, and Lynn University at the Crossover.
Alabama Huntsville (10-13, 4-5 GSC) had the most success out of the three teams that will be in action at the Coliseum over the weekend, winning two of their three matches at the Crossover with wins coming against Florida Southern and Palm Beach Atlantic.
This weekend's matchups against Montevallo and Alabama Huntsville have major postseason implications for UWG as the Wolves currently sit 11th in the conference, just two matches behind eighth seeded Lee and 0.5 matches behind Valdosta and Christian Brothers.
With six conference matches remaining, including a matchup with Lee next week, West Georgia has time to springboard their way up the standings to make the conference tournament, but they will need some help as the Wolves no longer control their own destiny.
Setter Autumn Mayes was a bright spot for West Georgia this past weekend, as the junior flashed her unique versatility once again in the three matches. At the South Region Crossover, Mayes accumulated 15 kills on a .375 hitting percentage, 85 assists, and 43 digs, including a 37-assist, 18-dig performance against Rollins to kick off the Crossover last Friday.
After her performance this past weekend, the Dothan, Alabama native now sits third in the conference in assists with 660, while sitting seventh in services aces with 36 and eighth in digs with 312.
Montevallo brings their high-powered offense to the Coliseum, which is led by outside hitter Macy Martin and middle blocker Allie Dishman. The Martin/Dishman duo is arguably the best in the entire conference, as Martin leads the Falcons and is tied for first in kills with 255 on a .179 hitting percentage, while Dishman sits one behind, in second place, with 254 on a .324 hitting percentage.
Setting up Martin and Dishman for their kills are setters Sav Roys and Colton Thompson. Roys runs the first group and leads the team with 483 assists, which is also good enough for sixth in the conference. As for Thompson, she sits eighth in the conference in assists with 365.
Defensively, the Falcons are led by the reigning and two-time conference defensive player of the week, Casey Hendrixson. Hendrixson easily leads the conference in digs with 430 and is coming off a 58-dig weekend, leading to the conference wide recognition.
The Gulf South Conference was only able to snag six wins at this year's South Region Crossover, two of which went to Alabama Huntsville, in big part to true freshman, Zoe Smith. Smith came into the weekend with only 10 sets played and got her opportunity against Florida Southern and Palm Beach Atlantic.
Smith shined against the two SSC teams, combining for 21 kills on a team-high .313 hitting percentage, propelling the Chargers to their two wins. Alongside Smith, Alabama Huntsville is also led by outside hitters, Gracie McGee and Paris Morris. McGee leads the team in kills with 201 on a .120 hitting percentage, with Morris sitting in second with 174 on a .279 hitting percentage.
First serve for Friday is set for 5:00 p.m., while first serve for Saturday is set for 2:00 p.m.
