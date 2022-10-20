After a two-week absence, UWG Volleyball will make their return to the Coliseum this weekend for two key conference matchups when they welcome the Montevallo Falcons on Friday at 5:00 p.m. and the Alabama Huntsville Chargers on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

West Georgia (9-16, 2-8 GSC) comes into the weekend following losses to Rollins, Spring Hill, and Saint Leo at the South Region Crossover while Montevallo (15-9, 7-2 GSC) comes in after losses to Tampa, Florida Southern, and Lynn University at the Crossover.

