UWG O-LINE

The University of West Georgia will host an opportunity for fans to meet the coaches and student-athletes of their favorite UWG squads on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 5:30 p.m. at Jefferson's in Carrollton.

 UWG Athletics

The athletic department announced that the Second Annual Wolves Rendezvous will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 5:30 p.m. at Jefferson's in Carrollton. This will be an event for UWG Athletics that will serve as a kickoff for the 2022-23 athletic year. Fans will have the opportunity to order sideline gear as we get prepped for the season.

