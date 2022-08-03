To kick off the 2022-23 year for UWG Athletics, for the second straight year, the Wolves will host an opportunity for fans to meet the coaches and student-athletes of their favorite UWG squads.
The athletic department announced that the Second Annual Wolves Rendezvous will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 5:30 p.m. at Jefferson's in Carrollton. This will be an event for UWG Athletics that will serve as a kickoff for the 2022-23 athletic year. Fans will have the opportunity to order sideline gear as we get prepped for the season.
