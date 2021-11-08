The newest set of NCAA Super Region Two Rankings were released on Monday afternoon, and the Wolves remained fifth in this week’s edition after being idle over the weekend.
The rankings one through seven did not change with Valdosta State, Bowie State, Albany State, West Florida, Mars Hill and Newberry all winning while the Wolves were off. Savannah State is now ranked eighth in the region with Lenoir-Rhyne coming in at ninth and Fayetteville State rounding out the top-10.
UWG still has an outside chance to host the opening round of the playoffs if the Wolves can move back in the top four.
In the AFCA Coaches Poll, the Wolves moved up one spot to number 11.
West Georgia hosts Delta State this weekend to wrap up the regular season. Kickoff for that game is set for 1 p.m.
