The 2023 cross country season is quickly approaching as head coach Ryan Bailey announced the women’s and men’s schedules on Monday.
Both the men and women have identical schedules, with four meets set, including the Wolves home meet, the fourth annual Gary Wilson Invitational, ahead of the Gulf South Conference Championships.
“I’m really excited for the season,” said coach Bailey. “We have a lot of strong returners and had a really strong recruiting class, so I’m looking forward to getting things started.”
West Georgia will head to Nashville, Tennessee to kick off their 2023 campaign at the Belmont Invitational on September 1, before heading to Montevallo, Alabama to compete in the Montevallo Invitational two weeks later.
UWG will get two weeks off before hosting the Gary Wilson Invitational on September 22. The meet will take place at the Athletics Complex with the start time set for 5:00 p.m.
Before heading into the post-season, the Wolves will wrap up their regular season on October 7 at the UAH Invitational in Huntsville, Alabama.
The Wolves will get two weeks to prepare for the GSC Championships which is slated for October 21 at 8:00 a.m. at the John Hunt Running Park in Huntsville, Alabama.
Runners that qualify will then head to Montevallo, Alabama on November 4 for the NCAA Regionals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.