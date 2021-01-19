Special to The Times-Georgian
The University of West Georgia men’s basketball team received a remarkable road effort Saturday evening to roll to a crucial Gulf South Conference East triumph.
The UWG offense found its shooting touch after a couple of tough weeks trying to find the bottom of the basket to secure an 84-76 victory over West Florida by placing four scorers in double figures and shooting a blistering 54% from the field.
West Georgia head coach Dave Moore had been pleading for his offense to dial it up a dose and the Wolves (2-5, 2-5 GSC East) definitely delivered at the UWF Field House in the first of three games this season against the Argonauts (2-3, 2-3).
“Finally, we had some balanced scoring and shot a decent percentage. We didn’t shoot the ball great from 3, but we did enough. Shooting 54% from the field and almost 61% in the second half, that was big,” Moore said. “I’m proud of the guys’ effort. We’ve been preaching that our experienced guys need to play well for us to win. That’s what happened (Saturday).”
West Georgia raced out to a 21-11 first-half advantage and it proved to be nip-and-tuck for the remainder of the half, which featured two ties and 12 lead changes, the last of which came on UWG junior guard Deng Nhial’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer to send the Wolves into the locker room with a 41-40 lead and plenty of momentum.
“That was big. To start the game, we were really executing defensively exactly what we wanted to do, exactly what we planned to do. Then we started giving up way too many easy baskets in transition. A lot of layups and they got back with the lead,” Moore said. “Then they went zone in that last possession and we executed one of our zone sets exactly the way we needed to do and Deng hit a big shot. It did give us some momentum going into halftime because I thought we played well in a long stretch. I thought offensively we really executed as well as we have all year long tonight.”
In the second half, West Georgia built a seven-point lead behind a Tommaso Gini 3-pointer and a Michael Zabetakis layup for a 61-54 margin, but the Argos countered with a 7-0 run to pull even at the 11:13 mark on a Tarik Mckelphin trey.
West Florida, which led only once in the second half at 44-43 less than two minutes into the half, tied the game up at 61-all and later at 65-all, but from there the Wolves took control, getting a key 3-pointer from Kadeim Jones with 4:08 to play for a seven-point lead. The Wolves leaned on lockdown defense down the stretch to seal the deal.
West Georgia received a tremendous effort from Zabetakis, who finished with a game-high 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists, connecting on 9-of-16 shots from the floor.
“He had that look in his eye. He was confident and he stayed poised and he made some big shots,” Moore said. “In the second half, he started taking the ball to the basket. He was big.”
Rounding out UWG’s double-figure scorers were Nhial with 20 points and five rebounds, Jones with 16 points and five assists and Jalen Sasser with 10 points. Gini also delivered a solid showing with nine points off the bench. Sasser was making his first start of the season after forward Keshawn Heard went down with an injury this week.
“He got in some foul trouble and didn’t play as much as I had planned for him to play, but he can really score around the basket. He’s got great hands, got a great feel around the basket and can put the ball in the hole,” Moore said of Sasser. “Then Tommaso I thought gave us a big lift. He played hard, he stuck a big 3. He really battled on the glass and gave us some quality minutes at the backup five.”
Now the Wolves will look to build on the win when they return home to host Auburn Montgomery on Friday and Saturday at The Coliseum. Friday’s contest will tip at 6 p.m. and the Saturday series finale is set for 2 p.m.
“Hopefully, we can get the game played and COVID stays away from us. It’s nice to go into a day off after a win and have a week to prepare for a good team,” Moore said. “Auburn Montgomery came here and won at West Florida. They’ve got some guys that can play. They’re big and strong inside. It’ll be a challenge for us, but we’ve got a week of preparation and hopefully we can play well at home.”
