Perrine Blachon was one of four individual UWG Tennis players recognized by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association as a Scholar Athlete.

 Photo by Bryant Derricotte UWG Sports

By UWG ATHLETICS

The UWG tennis program was recognized by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) this week with the announcement of the Division II ITA Academic Awards. The Wolves were named an ITA All-Academic Team and four Wolves were named as Division II ITA Scholar-Athletes.

