The UWG tennis program was recognized by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) this week with the announcement of the Division II ITA Academic Awards. The Wolves were named an ITA All-Academic Team and four Wolves were named as Division II ITA Scholar-Athletes.
To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, a Division II program must have a 3.2 team GPA cumulative for the academic year. The Wolves posted a team GPA of 3.4 for the 2021-22 academic year.
For the individual awards, an athlete must have been eligible to play and held a 3.5 cumulative GPA over the course of the year. Four UWG tennis players fit that criteria to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status for the 2021-22 athletic year.
UWG tennis players in the group of ITA Division II Scholar Athletes include Perrine Blachon, Ellie Hesterlee, Elle Jones and Camille Portalier.
Blachon, Jones, and Hesterlee will return for the 2022-23 academic year, with Blachon and Jones entering the year as juniors and Hesterlee as a senior. Blachon and Jones combined for 16 victories in singles play in the 2022 spring season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.