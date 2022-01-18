After a two-week hiatus, The UWG men's basketball team will attempt to secure their second straight win when they welcome the Auburn Montgomery Warhawks to the Coliseum, on Wednesday, for a 6:00 p.m. conference matchup.
Wednesday's matchup was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. but has now been moved to 6:00 p.m. due to the postponement of the women's game.
West Georgia (5-9, 2-5 GSC) comes into the game following a 73-66 win over Delta State back on January 5th while Auburn Montgomery (6-10, 3-5 GSC) comes in following a 72-64 overtime loss to West Alabama on Wednesday.
UWG is averaging 71.9 points per game on the year, good for eighth in the Gulf South Conference. The Wolves are giving up 73.4 points per game which is good for ninth in the league. Auburn Montgomery is averaging 74.7 points per game which ranks seventh in the conference while allowing 76.1 points per game which ranks 11th.
Wednesday will mark the ninth meeting between West Georgia and Auburn Montgomery with the Wolves never tasting defeat as they sit a perfect 8-0 against the Warhawks with an average margin of victory of 13 points. The last matchup between the two teams came on February 24, 2021 where West Georgia dominated Auburn Montgomery 93-56. Michael Zabetakis, Kadeim Jones, and Jalen Sasser were big contributors in that game as the trio combined for 41 points in the win.
Center Keshawn Heard has seen his role expand as of late as coach Dave Moore inserted Heard into the starting lineup for the last two games. Heard has been solid for the Wolves in his new starting role as he's shot 50% from the field as a starter. In his second start of the season, Heard played a career high 30 minutes and recorded three steals which tied his career high.
West Georgia's last game against Delta Sate was very competitive until coach Dave Moore made a change in the second half by bringing in guard Quinton McElroy. Off the bench, McElroy scored nine points on a trio of three-pointers and collected two steals all in the second half. McElroy delivered the spark UWG needed as he accumulated a +12 plus/minus in just 13 minutes of play.
Auburn Montgomery is led by guard Isaiah Hart. Standing at 6'0", Hart is one of the best guards in the conference as he sits second in the GSC in scoring with 17.8 points per game and third in assists with 4.5 per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Hart has seven 20+ point games this season highlighted by a 29-point, 10-rebound, and 13-assist triple-double against Southeastern Baptist back on December 1, 2021. Hart is solid on the defensive side as well as his 2.0 steals per game rank second amongst the team and seventh in the conference.
James Graham, Jeremiah Bozeman, and Sam Youngblood also average double digits points per game for the Warhawks. Graham is a 6'7" forward who is averaging 13.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and a team-high 2.1 blocks per game on 52% shooting. Bozeman is a 6'3" guard who does a little bit of everything for the Warhawks as he leads the conference in steals per game with 2.6 and sits second in rebounds with 7.4 all while averaging 12.8 points on 42.8% shooting. Youngblood is a freshman sharpshooter for Auburn Montgomery who averages 11.1 points per game. Youngblood gets most of his points from the three-point line as he's shooting 40.7% from three on 86 attempts this year. Earlier this season, Youngblood exploded for 33 points while shooting 9-12 from three against Southeastern Baptist which is tied for the most points scored in a game within the conference this season.
Tip-off for Wednesday's game is set for 6:00 p.m.
