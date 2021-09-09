Brace yourselves. It’s almost time for UWG football to finally return to Ra-Lin Field at University Stadium.
West Georgia is set to host Morehouse College on Saturday evening in a 6 p.m. kickoff in Carrollton, and when the Wolves run out onto the field on Saturday evening, it will have been one year, nine months, and 26 days since the Wolves last played on Ra-Lin Field.
“We’re really excited about finally having a home game after a long period of time where we haven’t had an opportunity to play at home,” said head coach David Dean. “You can tell there’s a good energy at our practices this week in anticipation of Saturday’s game and playing in front of our home crowd.”
The Wolves (1-0), who entered the Division II National Rankings this week, coming in at 24th in the AFCA poll and 22nd in the d2football.com poll, will try to improve to 2-0.
Coming off of a convincing 45-7 win over Carson-Newman on the road, the Wolves look to continue its early season dominance against Morehouse (0-1), a team that lost its opener 48-7 to Gulf South Conference foe, West Alabama.
Just 49 miles separate the campuses of UWG and Morehouse, and Dean is excited about getting the Maroon Tigers on the schedule for the first time since 1983.
“It’s exciting to finally play these guys because they’re 45 minutes down the road” said Dean. “And Coach (Rich) Freeman and I have talked about this forever, trying to get together and play because we’re so close.”
The Maroon Tigers may be 0-1 after a loss last week, but the Wolves aren’t taking them lightly as they head into week two.
“They’re a very athletic football team. They have guys that can cause you problems. Defensively, they’re very pressure oriented and play a lot of man coverage,” added Dean. “They will be a team that comes in here ready to play on Saturday.”
West Georgia has plenty of weapons, many of which might be relatively unknown names to the UWG faithful.
Exhibit A: Harrison Frost. The junior quarterback out of Kennesaw made his first start against Carson-Newman, completing 29-of-40 passes for three touchdowns and 316 yards. Frost completed passes to 10 different receivers on the night, a position that has new faces, but plenty of depth.
Mechane Slade, a senior transfer originally from Roswell, was Frost’s top target last week, reeling in nine catches for 80 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Another newcomer, Terrill Cole, led in receiving yards with 82 on six catches. Frost also completed five passes to senior Ronnie Blackmon, three to Quan Harrison, and two to Phil Patterson.
Blackmon, another senior transfer new to the roster, had the big play on special teams last Thursday night. The Atlanta native’s 82-yard punt return for a touchdown highlighted a 28-point first half for the Wolves, giving the visitors a 21-point lead at the break.
But the Wolves were equally impressive on the defensive side of the ball in week one, and look to continue that this week at home.
West Georgia allowed just 194 yards of total offense from the Eagles, had a pair of takeaways, and held one of the toughest offenses historically to just seven points.
Freshman Cody Gast led the way for the UWG defense, racking up 11 tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss. For his efforts, Gast was named the GSC’s Freshman of the week.
But it’s a new week with new challenges for this UWG defense.
“It’ll be a pretty intense game and a game where we’re going to have to come in and play extremely well, and decipher all the things that they do offensively,” Dean added. “Lots of formations, a quarterback and running back that run very well, and then the quarterback can also hurt you with his arm.”
It’ll be just the fourth time these two teams have met in program history, with West Georgia holding a 2-1 advantage in the series. Morehouse won the previous meeting, 13-10 in Atlanta in 1983.
Kickoff for Saturday is set for 6 p.m. from Ra-Lin Field at University Stadium. More information can be found at the gameday page above. Links to follow via live stats, listen to the game on KISS 102.7, or watch the game on FloSports can also be found above.
